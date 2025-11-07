Bulgaria and Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Energy and Defense Cooperation

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:12
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation focused on energy and defense cooperation, according to statements from both leaders.

Zelensky noted on his social media account that he offered Bulgaria a range of collaborative projects, particularly in the area of defense. He highlighted that the EU SAFE instrument provides opportunities for joint production and initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the Black Sea. He also emphasized that Bulgaria has expressed interest in cooperating with Ukraine and that both sides have agreed for their teams to work out the specifics of these projects.

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of concrete steps to enhance energy security in the region. “We discussed strengthening energy cooperation and agreed on measures that will help ensure energy security for our region. Specific decisions were made, and we will implement them,Zelensky wrote.

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers also confirmed the conversation on Facebook, noting that the discussion covered regional energy security, cooperation opportunities, and the Black Sea security dimension. The publication underlined that both leaders focused on the potential of the EU SAFE mechanism to support collaborative projects.

Zelensky concluded by thanking Zhelyazkov for the signals of continued support, indicating that communication between the two countries will remain ongoing as plans for joint energy and defense initiatives advance.

