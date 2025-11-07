BREAKING: Six Migrants Killed in Bulgaria After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya During Police Chase

Society » INCIDENTS | November 7, 2025, Friday // 00:30
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Six Migrants Killed in Bulgaria After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya During Police Chase @Facebook

Six migrants lost their lives in Burgas after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Lake Vaya during a high-speed police chase. The incident occurred late Tuesday after border police pursued the car for several kilometers across the region. The driver, a Romanian national, survived the crash and has been detained for questioning. Three other migrants sustained injuries and were transported to the regional hospital in Burgas for treatment.

The pursuit began near the coastal town of Kiten when a patrol unit from the Border Police signaled the car, which had Romanian registration plates, to stop. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated, attempting to evade capture by taking an internal route through the villages of Yasna Polyana and Rosen. Police units continued the chase along local roads leading toward Burgas.

As the vehicle approached the city’s outskirts near the "Poda" checkpoint, it collided with another car, forcing it off the road before speeding onto "Todor Alexandrov" Boulevard. Police had already set up a roadblock near the "Vladimir Pavlov" Bridge to stop the fleeing car. However, the driver lost control, likely due to the wet and slippery road surface, and the vehicle overturned, plunging into the waters of Lake Vaya.

Emergency teams, including police, firefighters, and rescue divers, were dispatched immediately. Six of the nine migrants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the three survivors were taken to the hospital under police guard. The Romanian driver, who managed to escape the wreck with minor injuries, was detained for questioning as investigators work to determine the circumstances behind the incident and the network responsible for smuggling the migrants into the country.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the case, focusing on both the causes of the crash and the organized channel through which the migrants entered Bulgaria. The incident adds to a series of recent high-risk pursuits involving migrant smugglers attempting to cross the country en route to Western Europe.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, car, Burgas, police

Related Articles:

Romanian Driver Charged with Intentional Killing after Migrant Crash in Bulgaria

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:44

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people

Crime | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:39

At Least 64 Dead in Major Rio Raid Targeting Comando Vermelho Syndicate

At least 64 people were killed and more than 80 arrested in a massive police operation targeting the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

Montenegro Erupts After Stabbing: Dozens of Turks and Azeris Detained, Visa-Free Travel Suspended

Authorities in Montenegro have detained dozens of Turkish and Azeri nationals following a violent weekend in the capital

World » Southeast Europe | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:23

Pepper Spray Incident at Burgas School Sends Teacher and Student to Hospital

Early Thursday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Ivan Vazov School in Burgas, leaving a teacher and two students affected by pepper spray

Society » Incidents | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Romanian Driver Charged with Intentional Killing after Migrant Crash in Bulgaria

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:44

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

Two Massive Kangals Tear Man’s Leg in Bulgarian Village

A 91-year-old resident of the village of Plazishte, located in the Dzhebel region, was hospitalized after being attacked by two Kangal dogs

Society » Incidents | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:24

Missing Woman Prompts Search in Northern Vitosha Mountain

Mountain rescuers are currently searching for a missing woman in the northern part of Vitosha, the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service reported

Society » Incidents | November 3, 2025, Monday // 12:10

Man Killed by Varna-Sofia High-Speed Train

A tragic incident occurred this morning involving the Varna-Sofia high-speed train shortly after it left Varna

Society » Incidents | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Turkey, Felt Across Southern Bulgaria

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey late last night

Society » Incidents | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria