One in Three Bulgarians Ready to Risk Their Lives for Democracy, Survey Shows

Bulgarian Savings Shrink by Over 40% as Inflation Outpaces Returns
Over the past five years, Bulgarian households have seen their savings lose more than 40 percent of their real value as inflation steadily eroded purchasing power
A majority of Bulgarians continue to see democracy as the best system of governance, though confidence in it has slightly declined compared to last year. Around 1.5 million citizens say they would be ready to risk their personal safety to defend democratic values, according to a national representative survey by Alpha Research, conducted for the Open Society Institute.
The study shows that 58% of Bulgarians consider democracy the most suitable form of government, compared to 63% in 2023. Meanwhile, 28% disagree with this view. Support for democracy is most pronounced in the capital, Sofia, where it reaches 70%. The data also show a clear correlation between education and democratic values - more educated citizens are more likely to back democracy.
When asked whether they would accept temporary restrictions on certain democratic rights and freedoms, 46% of respondents firmly opposed such measures, while 41% said they would agree under specific circumstances.
Every third adult Bulgarian is willing to risk their life to protect democracy, while one in five - roughly one million people - expressed readiness to volunteer in case of war or external threat. The findings highlight both a strong commitment to democratic principles and persistent divisions over how far citizens are willing to go in defending them.
Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stressed the critical importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank
Bulgaria will join a multinational purchase of French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers together with Croatia, Estonia, Portugal and Slovenia
The Karlovo Municipal Council has approved the start of the procedure to change the status of land in the village of Karnare for the construction of a gunpowder factory, following a vote of 17 in favor, 10 against, and 5 abstentions
GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition
Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have officially launched their joint project to build a state-of-the-art facility for gunpowder and 155-millimeter ammunition production
Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have finalized a strategic agreement for the construction of a modern plant that will produce gunpowder and 155-mm NATO-standard artillery shells on Bulgarian territory
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence