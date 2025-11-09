One in Three Bulgarians Ready to Risk Their Lives for Democracy, Survey Shows

A majority of Bulgarians continue to see democracy as the best system of governance, though confidence in it has slightly declined compared to last year. Around 1.5 million citizens say they would be ready to risk their personal safety to defend democratic values, according to a national representative survey by Alpha Research, conducted for the Open Society Institute.

The study shows that 58% of Bulgarians consider democracy the most suitable form of government, compared to 63% in 2023. Meanwhile, 28% disagree with this view. Support for democracy is most pronounced in the capital, Sofia, where it reaches 70%. The data also show a clear correlation between education and democratic values - more educated citizens are more likely to back democracy.

When asked whether they would accept temporary restrictions on certain democratic rights and freedoms, 46% of respondents firmly opposed such measures, while 41% said they would agree under specific circumstances.

Every third adult Bulgarian is willing to risk their life to protect democracy, while one in five - roughly one million people - expressed readiness to volunteer in case of war or external threat. The findings highlight both a strong commitment to democratic principles and persistent divisions over how far citizens are willing to go in defending them.