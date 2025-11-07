Fewer Babies, Older Parents: Bulgaria Faces Sharp Decline in Births Since 1994

Small Businesses Face Toughest Challenges Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption in 2026
Small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria are expected to face the greatest difficulties once the euro becomes the country’s official currency in 202
Bulgaria’s birth rate has declined by one-third over the past three decades, marking a significant demographic shift. In 1994, the country recorded 79,442 live births, but by 2024 this number had fallen to 53,428, representing a 33% decrease. The data were presented by the Bulgarian Association of Sterility and Reproductive Health during a press conference, as reported by BGNES.
According to the association, 6.5% of all Bulgarian children are now born through in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. The average success rate of assisted reproductive treatments in Bulgaria currently stands at 26.3%, showing gradual improvement but still reflecting the broader challenges of declining fertility and delayed family planning.
Experts note that an increasing number of couples are choosing to have children later in life. The average age of mothers at the birth of their first child has reached 27.6 years. The country’s birth rate is now 8.3 per thousand, while the average number of children per woman is just 1.72 - well below the 2.1 threshold required to maintain population levels.
Demographic data further indicate that Bulgaria remains one of the European Union countries most affected by population aging. People aged over 65 already make up 24% of the total population, underscoring the deepening demographic imbalance between younger and older generations.
The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night
Thousands of employees at Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior continue to draw both a state pension and a full salary
Bulgaria is facing an unsettled weekend as a series of weather fronts bring clouds, rain, and a noticeable shift in conditions across the country
Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers
Six migrants lost their lives in Burgas after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Lake Vaya during a high-speed police chase
A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence