Fewer Babies, Older Parents: Bulgaria Faces Sharp Decline in Births Since 1994

Bulgaria’s birth rate has declined by one-third over the past three decades, marking a significant demographic shift. In 1994, the country recorded 79,442 live births, but by 2024 this number had fallen to 53,428, representing a 33% decrease. The data were presented by the Bulgarian Association of Sterility and Reproductive Health during a press conference, as reported by BGNES.

According to the association, 6.5% of all Bulgarian children are now born through in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. The average success rate of assisted reproductive treatments in Bulgaria currently stands at 26.3%, showing gradual improvement but still reflecting the broader challenges of declining fertility and delayed family planning.

Experts note that an increasing number of couples are choosing to have children later in life. The average age of mothers at the birth of their first child has reached 27.6 years. The country’s birth rate is now 8.3 per thousand, while the average number of children per woman is just 1.72 - well below the 2.1 threshold required to maintain population levels.

Demographic data further indicate that Bulgaria remains one of the European Union countries most affected by population aging. People aged over 65 already make up 24% of the total population, underscoring the deepening demographic imbalance between younger and older generations.