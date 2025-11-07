Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

November 6, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall @Pixabay

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday, November 7, as a new weather front brings widespread precipitation across much of the country. Meteorologists expect atmospheric pressure to continue declining, settling near the average levels for this time of year.

Rainfall will spread over most regions during the day. In the morning hours, showers will be more frequent in Northeastern Bulgaria, while heavier rainfall is forecast for the northwestern parts of the country. Southwestern Bulgaria will see milder conditions, with little to no rain and occasional breaks in the clouds. Winds will generally be light, blowing from the east, and shifting to a northeasterly direction in the eastern regions.

Temperatures will remain typical for early November. Morning lows will range from 5 to 10 degrees, dropping to about 6 degrees in Sofia. The afternoon will bring highs between 11 and 16 degrees, with the capital expected to reach around 12 degrees.

Conditions in the mountains will be unfavorable for hiking or tourism. Cloud cover will dominate, accompanied by rain, which will turn to snow at higher altitudes in the Western Stara Planina and Rila Mountains. A moderate south-southwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will reach around 10 degrees at 1,200 meters and approximately 4 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain overcast with intermittent rain throughout the day. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be between 15 and 18 degrees. The sea will stay relatively warm for November, between 15 degrees near Shabla and 18 degrees around Ahtopol. Waves are expected to reach moderate levels, around three points on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun will rise at 7:08 a.m. and set at 5:12 p.m., making the day 10 hours and 4 minutes long. The moon remains bright, now two days past its full phase.

