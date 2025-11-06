Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes
Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices. The measure, approved during the second reading of three separate proposals to amend the Electronic Communications Act, is expected to affect more than three million users across the country.
The debate in parliament centered on enhancing consumer protection in dealings with telecom providers and aligning national law with the European Digital Services Act. The strongest support came for the proposal introduced by Martin Dimitrov of the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” coalition, which ensures that customers can terminate their mobile contracts if operators raise prices on their own initiative. Dimitrov described the move as a significant step toward greater consumer freedom and competition, noting that the reform will not only benefit millions of subscribers but also encourage new virtual mobile operators to enter the market.
“This is a meaningful step forward, giving people real choice,” Dimitrov said. “It shows operators that customers are not bound to them for two full years regardless of price changes.”
The nationalist “Revival” party also backed the amendments. MP Nikola Dimitrov suggested extending the period during which users could decide whether to cancel their contract to three months, arguing that operators often apply different indexation rates, and consumers need sufficient time to compare and react.
A separate proposal by Bozhidar Bozanov, aimed at simplifying mobile number portability, was rejected. His amendment sought to prevent operators from blocking number transfers after a contract’s termination, regardless of which side initiated the process.
During the discussions, MP Ivaylo Chorov from “Revival” voiced concerns about potential risks hidden within some of the new provisions, warning that they could pave the way for online censorship. He criticized the concept of a “trusted sender,” describing it as a form of “digital prosecutor” with the power to determine what content or behavior aligns with the dominant political or social narrative.
