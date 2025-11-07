Ukrainian forces continue to cling to their positions in and around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as Russian troops push deeper into the two cities, tightening the noose and threatening to cut off the defenders entirely. For over two weeks, heavy fighting has turned Pokrovsk into a chaotic gray zone where territorial control is fluid and constantly shifting.

A Ukrainian drone operator on the ground, speaking anonymously to the Kyiv Independent, described the situation as “a mess,” with both sides’ soldiers mixed together across streets and buildings. Despite the mounting pressure and the collapse of defensive lines on the city’s southern edges, Ukrainian troops are still inside Pokrovsk, fighting street by street as Russian forces pour in.

Open-source maps, including the Deep State project trusted by many in Ukraine, continue to classify most of Pokrovsk as contested. Both Russian-controlled and gray areas have expanded in recent days, but Ukrainian units remain entrenched in parts of the city. According to Deep State co-founder Roman Pohorilyi, the talk of a full encirclement is premature: “Pokrovsk isn’t being surrounded - it’s being absorbed. The enemy is seeping in and setting up positions.”

The intensity of the combat has made it nearly impossible to maintain stable defensive lines. Ukrainian drone operators are increasingly exposed to ambushes as Russian infiltration groups advance northward. This constant danger disrupts their ability to operate effectively, limiting drone strikes that have been key to halting Russian momentum.

Meanwhile, Russia is hitting Ukrainian logistics with precision drone strikes in the rear, using dozens of elite Rubicon units. “Thirty days ago there was one of our destroyed cars near the front line,” said Artem Fysun of the Peaky Blinders drone unit. “Now there are a dozen. In less than a month, we’ve lost a huge amount of equipment.”

The looming winter adds political weight to the battle. Both Moscow and Kyiv see Pokrovsk as a symbolic prize before the seasonal slowdown. On October 29, Vladimir Putin prematurely claimed the city and nearby Kupiansk were already surrounded. In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited commanders in the Pokrovsk area to reinforce morale, as he had done in Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Yet, within Ukraine, criticism is growing over the decision to defend Pokrovsk at all costs. Volunteer and journalist Vitalii Deineha warned that delaying a withdrawal could lead to catastrophic losses. “If no order is given to pull out, we risk losing our paratroopers and marines, leaving no one to fill the gap in the front,” he wrote, arguing that the situation could soon spiral beyond control.

Only a narrow corridor, less than five kilometers of open, mined terrain, still connects Myrnohrad with the rest of Ukrainian-controlled territory. One battalion commander told the Kyiv Independent that rotations have become perilous, with troops forced into direct clashes with Russian soldiers. Mines and drones saturate the area, making it impossible for vehicles to pass safely; even unmanned ground vehicles rarely survive.

The reluctance to retreat, critics say, reflects a deeper problem in Ukraine’s command culture, often described as “not one step back.” This attitude, tied to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi’s leadership, and the tendency for overly optimistic reports to flow upward through the military hierarchy, risk distorting reality on the ground. “The reports sent to the General Staff are increasingly filled with lies,” Deineha warned. “We’ve practically lost Pokrovsk, and holding Myrnohrad may soon be pointless. We must save those still there.”

Despite the grim outlook, Ukrainian forces continue limited operations to project resilience. On October 31, under the reported supervision of military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian special forces landed a Black Hawk helicopter near Pokrovsk under cover of night. While details of the mission remain undisclosed, the small-scale landing suggested a symbolic rather than strategic move.

A week later, on November 6, the Skelia Assault Regiment released footage of troops raising the Ukrainian flag above the Pokrovsk city council building. Though such “flag-raising” actions serve as morale boosters and proof that parts of the city remain contested, they also underscore the fragmented nature of control. The fight for Pokrovsk continues, but the city itself, once a key defensive hub, is slowly being consumed.