US Shutdown Forces 10% Reduction in Flights, Affecting Thousands Across Major Airports

World | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:01
US Shutdown Forces 10% Reduction in Flights, Affecting Thousands Across Major Airports

The United States government announced a 10 percent reduction in air traffic across 40 of the country’s busiest airports, a move prompted by increasing strain on air traffic controllers amid the ongoing federal shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the measure, which begins Friday morning, is intended to ease mounting pressure on staff who have been working without pay since the shutdown started on October 1.

The FAA said the cuts will affect thousands of flights nationwide, as the agency manages more than 44,000 daily operations, including commercial passenger, cargo, and private aircraft. Officials did not specify which airports will face restrictions but noted that the limits would remain in place as long as necessary to ensure safety. According to aviation data firm Cirium, the reduction could eliminate around 1,800 flights and 268,000 available seats across the affected airports.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford described the step as unprecedented in his 35-year career in the aviation industry. He said that both he and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy agreed on the need to act before the situation escalates into a serious safety concern. Bedford cited reports of fatigue among controllers and increased stress levels identified through voluntary safety submissions by pilots. “We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to manifest when early signs already show the system is under pressure,” Bedford stated. “It remains extremely safe today and will continue to be, but if conditions worsen, further action will follow.”

Air traffic controllers, who have gone without pay for over a month, have been logging six-day workweeks with mandatory overtime. The staffing shortage has led to a growing number of delayed or slowed flights in recent weeks. Over the last weekend, at least 39 air traffic control facilities reported possible staffing restrictions, far higher than usual levels seen before the shutdown.

Major airlines, including United, American, and Southwest, have pledged to minimize disruption for passengers while complying with the FAA directive. Early reports indicated that customer service lines at major carriers were functioning normally on Wednesday, suggesting that travelers were not yet reacting en masse to the news.

If the FAA applies reductions evenly, airports like Chicago’s O’Hare International could see around 121 of their scheduled 1,212 flights canceled. The agency emphasized that such steps are normally taken during severe weather or technical failures, not due to staffing gaps.

Industry leaders, aviation unions, and travel organizations have urged Congress to end the shutdown, which on Wednesday became the longest in U.S. history. Many warned that the ongoing disruptions threaten not only passenger convenience but also the reliability of the broader aviation system.

