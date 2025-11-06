Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Ends 2025 Among World’s Top 50 Tennis Players

Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine
Dutch authorities have seized more than 3.3 tons of cocaine during a major police operation in the town of Standaardbuiten, North Brabant
Grigor Dimitrov will close out 2025 among the world’s top 50 tennis players, continuing an impressive streak that now spans 14 consecutive years. The Bulgarian star is currently ranked just below No. 44 and is expected to lose only a few more positions when the updated ATP rankings are released on Monday, following the end of the regular season.
This achievement confirms Dimitrov’s remarkable consistency on the professional circuit. The last time he finished a season outside the top 50 was in 2011, when the then 20-year-old from Haskovo ended the year ranked No. 76. He broke into the elite group for the first time in November 2012 and closed that season at No. 48, marking the start of his long-standing presence among the world’s best players.
Despite facing setbacks this year, including a lengthy break due to injury, Dimitrov managed to retain a solid position thanks to his strong performances earlier in the season. The points he earned in the first half of the year proved sufficient to keep him comfortably within the top 50, underscoring both his talent and resilience after more than a decade at the highest level of the sport.
