Bulgaria's Borissov: I Never Lie and I Stand by My Words on the Magnitsky Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov declared that he “never lies” and stood by his earlier remarks about discussing the lifting of the Magnitsky sanctions with certain individuals. Speaking to reporters in parliament on Wednesday, he clarified that if he chooses not to speak on a matter, he simply remains silent rather than mislead. His comments came after the British Embassy responded to his previous statement mentioning former UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron in relation to the sanctions.

Borissov criticized his former political partners from the WCC-DB coalition, recalling how they had previously praised Delyan Peevski and worked together on legislative initiatives. “There are dozens of laws in parliament signed by Borissov, Petkov, Hristo Ivanov, and Peevski,” he said, adding that Hristo Ivanov had since left both parliament and his party, leaving behind unfinished work that Borissov now had to explain. He hinted at past meetings on judicial reform and added that Mariya Gabriel had been unaware of the full situation at the time.

Addressing criticism about his political alliances, Borissov remarked that he was not concerned about attempts to associate Peevski with him. “As long as I have a stable majority and the government functions, I will continue to do what needs to be done,” he said. He also voiced disapproval over the creation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the activities of George Soros in Bulgaria, stressing his personal acquaintance with Soros and his support for the democratic initiatives associated with him.

Borissov commented on several current topics, including the nomination process for the leadership of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). He stated that Anton Slavchev had not been proposed for deputy chairman, while the government once again nominated Denyo Denev for chairman. He also addressed the business boycott of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation and the ongoing budget discussions for 2026.

According to Borissov, the state has already provided 1.1 billion leva in subsidies for cheap electricity since June, including an additional 200 million approved this week. He said he plans to meet with employers’ representatives to discuss the issue. “It seems unfair to me that the state has given over a billion leva, and at the same time, businesses show off their profits online. They will have a pleasant but difficult conversation with me,” he said.

The GERB leader reiterated that he would not allow the state budget to be jeopardized. He described it as a coalition budget that provides increased support for mothers, doctors, teachers, the military, and law enforcement personnel, stressing that rising prices are not linked to the euro. “I have weighed the risks, and I will not allow the budget or people’s incomes to be endangered,” he stated.

Borissov’s remarks were met with criticism from Democratic Bulgaria. MP Martin Dimitrov warned that unless the budget is rewritten, Bulgaria risks facing a crisis similar to those seen in Romania or Greece. He called for the removal of the planned 5 billion leva in additional debt, the cancellation of the proposed dividend tax increase, and a reduction in the planned rise of the maximum social security income.

“Yes, Bulgaria” co-chair Ivaylo Mirchev also commented on Borissov’s statements about the Magnitsky sanctions, saying that his attempt to legitimize Peevski’s role in government had failed after both Hristo Ivanov’s clarifications and the British Embassy’s denial. Mirchev argued that the real issue lies in corruption practices mentioned in the Magnitsky documentation.

He further criticized the nomination of Denyo Denev as head of SANS, calling him a “discredited figure” and warning that his appointment would consolidate Peevski’s influence. According to Mirchev, the next step could involve replacing the leadership of other key intelligence services, DATO and DAR. The coalition also announced its intention to propose the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate Peevski’s influence and business activities.