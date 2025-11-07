Flu Season Still Quiet in Bulgaria, Vaccination Urged Before January Peak

Society » HEALTH | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Flu Season Still Quiet in Bulgaria, Vaccination Urged Before January Peak

In Bulgaria, there have been no confirmed cases of influenza over the past week, according to data from the reference laboratory at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Former director of the center, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, announced on Nova TV that while the flu season has yet to begin, the peak of infections is expected toward the end of January.

Kantardzhiev stressed that now is the right time for people to get vaccinated, noting that, despite early concerns, the flu has not shown significant activity so far. He pointed out that this year, the Health Insurance Fund has secured 100,000 more vaccines for people aged 65 and over compared to last year. In addition, the number of nasal flu vaccines available for children has increased by about 5,000 doses.

According to him, vaccine distribution is being carried out in stages, and many citizens have already registered with pharmacies to receive their doses. “Pharmacists will contact those who have signed up as soon as the vaccines arrive,” he said, reassuring that supply is proceeding as planned.

Kantardzhiev also commented on the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the number of registered cases has decreased compared to the previous week. Citing a report from the European Center for Disease Control in Stockholm, he added that coronavirus transmission is declining across Europe.

He emphasized that the epidemiological situation in Bulgaria remains stable. While there is no cause for alarm, various respiratory viruses continue to circulate, causing symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, and fever. These infections, he explained, have longer incubation periods than the flu, develop more gradually, and can be managed with supportive care, including antioxidants, moderate vitamin intake, and remedies for throat irritation.

Kantardzhiev reminded that the first traces of flu activity typically appear in November, with wider spread in December. The season usually reaches its peak between late January and February, when the number of infections tends to be the highest.

