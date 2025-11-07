Bulgaria and North Macedonia to Build Cross-Border Railway Tunnel Linking the Two Nations

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and North Macedonia to Build Cross-Border Railway Tunnel Linking the Two Nations

Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia are set to take a significant step toward enhancing their regional connectivity, as the two countries prepare to sign an agreement for the construction and operation of a cross-border railway tunnel.

The accord will be signed later today at the Gyueshevo railway station by Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, and North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski. The agreement outlines the framework for the tunnel’s preparation, construction, and future operation, marking an important milestone in the long-discussed plan to link the railway systems of both nations.

The ceremony will bring together high-level representatives from the European Commission, diplomatic envoys of EU and NATO member states based in Bulgaria, and senior officials from international financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the World Bank. Their presence highlights the project’s broader regional importance and its role in strengthening European transport integration.

The planned cross-border tunnel forms a crucial section of the Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean transport corridor, also known as Corridor VIII. Once completed, it will close the existing gap in railway connectivity between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, providing a continuous route from the Black Sea to the Adriatic.

Spanning approximately 2.4 kilometers in total length, the tunnel will be divided almost evenly between the territories of the two countries, with roughly half situated in Bulgaria. Beyond its infrastructural significance, the project is expected to stimulate economic activity across the region and reinforce the integration of transport networks within the European Union and NATO frameworks.

