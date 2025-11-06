Cigarette Prices in Bulgaria Set to Increase from January 2026

Starting January next year, cigarette prices in Bulgaria will rise due to the upcoming increase in excise duties approved in the state budget. The new rates will apply to all tobacco products, including conventional cigarettes, heated tobacco, and e-cigarette liquids, even those without nicotine.

The adjustment is part of a four-year plan aimed at gradually aligning Bulgaria’s excise taxes with the average levels across the European Union. Until now, the country has kept some of the lowest excise rates in the bloc, particularly for alternative smoking products.

Under the new amendments, the excise duty on traditional cigarettes will go up from 107.57 euros to 113 euros per 1,000 pieces. After adding 20% VAT, the retail price of a pack is expected to increase by around 30 stotinki, assuming manufacturers and retailers maintain their current margins.

Heated tobacco products will also become more expensive. The excise rate for them will rise by 10 euros per kilogram, resulting in an approximate 15-stotinki increase per pack of 20 sticks. Products that do not contain nicotine will face the same adjustment.

For e-cigarette liquids, the excise duty will rise from 0.23 to 0.25 euros per milliliter. As a result, a disposable vape with 2 ml of liquid will cost about 10 stotinki more, while a 20 ml refill bottle could increase by nearly one lev.

Other tobacco categories are also affected. The excise tax on cigars and cigarillos will be set at 212.70 euros per 1,000 pieces, while smoking tobacco will reach 121.96 euros per kilogram.

At the start of the year, products with old tax labels will still be available and sold at current prices until supplies are exhausted. According to the Ministry of Finance, the higher excise duties are expected to generate an additional 130 million euros in revenue for the state budget, along with another 26 million euros from VAT.