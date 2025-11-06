Cigarette Prices in Bulgaria Set to Increase from January 2026

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:52
Bulgaria: Cigarette Prices in Bulgaria Set to Increase from January 2026 @Pixabay

Starting January next year, cigarette prices in Bulgaria will rise due to the upcoming increase in excise duties approved in the state budget. The new rates will apply to all tobacco products, including conventional cigarettes, heated tobacco, and e-cigarette liquids, even those without nicotine.

The adjustment is part of a four-year plan aimed at gradually aligning Bulgaria’s excise taxes with the average levels across the European Union. Until now, the country has kept some of the lowest excise rates in the bloc, particularly for alternative smoking products.

Under the new amendments, the excise duty on traditional cigarettes will go up from 107.57 euros to 113 euros per 1,000 pieces. After adding 20% VAT, the retail price of a pack is expected to increase by around 30 stotinki, assuming manufacturers and retailers maintain their current margins.

Heated tobacco products will also become more expensive. The excise rate for them will rise by 10 euros per kilogram, resulting in an approximate 15-stotinki increase per pack of 20 sticks. Products that do not contain nicotine will face the same adjustment.

For e-cigarette liquids, the excise duty will rise from 0.23 to 0.25 euros per milliliter. As a result, a disposable vape with 2 ml of liquid will cost about 10 stotinki more, while a 20 ml refill bottle could increase by nearly one lev.

Other tobacco categories are also affected. The excise tax on cigars and cigarillos will be set at 212.70 euros per 1,000 pieces, while smoking tobacco will reach 121.96 euros per kilogram.

At the start of the year, products with old tax labels will still be available and sold at current prices until supplies are exhausted. According to the Ministry of Finance, the higher excise duties are expected to generate an additional 130 million euros in revenue for the state budget, along with another 26 million euros from VAT.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, smoking, cigarette, prices

Related Articles:

Rheinmetall CEO: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Key as Bulgaria Hosts New Defense Plants

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stressed the critical importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria: Political Clash Over Lukoil Control as Borisosv, Peevski and Petkov Trade Accusations

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday that Bulgaria has long anticipated the situation surrounding the withdrawal of Swiss company Gunvor from its planned purchase of Lukoil’s foreign assets

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 12:12

Fewer Babies, Older Parents: Bulgaria Faces Sharp Decline in Births Since 1994

Bulgaria’s birth rate has declined by one-third over the past three decades

Society | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria and Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Energy and Defense Cooperation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation focused on energy and defense cooperation

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:12

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

Bulgaria Moves to Protect Lukoil Operations After Gunvor Deal Falls Through

Bulgaria’s government is moving quickly to introduce legislation that would allow the appointment of a special state manager to oversee the operations of Lukoil in the country.

Business » Energy | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Fewer Babies, Older Parents: Bulgaria Faces Sharp Decline in Births Since 1994

Bulgaria’s birth rate has declined by one-third over the past three decades

Society | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

BREAKING: Six Migrants Killed in Bulgaria After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya During Police Chase

Six migrants lost their lives in Burgas after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Lake Vaya during a high-speed police chase

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 00:30

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Flu Season Still Quiet in Bulgaria, Vaccination Urged Before January Peak

In Bulgaria, there have been no confirmed cases of influenza over the past week

Society » Health | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria