Bulgaria Braces for Rain and Cold on Thursday, Yellow Alert Issued for Burgas Region

On Thursday, Bulgaria will face another day of unsettled weather, with widespread clouds and rainfall expected across much of the country. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), precipitation will be more intense in Eastern Bulgaria and will extend into parts of Central Bulgaria during the afternoon hours.

Southwestern Bulgaria will be the exception, where no rain is forecast and temporary breaks in the cloud cover may occur. Winds will generally be light and easterly, while in Eastern Bulgaria they will strengthen slightly, blowing moderately from the north-northeast.

Morning temperatures will range between 6 and 11 degrees, around 8 degrees in Sofia. Daytime highs will reach between 10 and 15 degrees, with the capital expected to see around 11. Due to the risk of heavy rainfall, a yellow weather warning has been issued for the Burgas region.

Mountain areas will also remain cloudy, with rain in many places and heavier precipitation expected in the eastern parts of Stara Planina, Strandzha, and Sakar. Above 1700 to 1800 meters, the rain will turn to snow. Winds will be moderate from the east-southeast, shifting later in the day to west-southwest and eventually south-southwest in higher regions. The maximum temperature will be around 8 degrees at 1200 meters and about 2 degrees at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy and rainy conditions will persist throughout the day. Rainfall will be heavier along the southern stretch of the coast. Winds there will be weak to moderate from the north-northeast. The highest temperatures will range between 14 and 16 degrees. Sea water temperatures will vary from about 14 degrees near Shabla to 18 degrees near Ahtopol, with wave heights reaching 3 to 4 points.

