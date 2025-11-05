Bulgarian MPs Say 'No' to Increasing Allowances for Mothers Returning to Work

The National Assembly rejected a proposal by We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) to raise the maternity leave allowance for women who return to work before their child turns two. The motion, which called for increasing the benefit from 50 percent to 100 percent, received 85 votes in favor, 21 against, and 93 abstentions.

According to the proposal’s authors, the measure would have required an expenditure of 2.4 million leva but was expected to generate 26 million leva in additional revenue, based on data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

During the parliamentary debate, members of the ruling majority emphasized that the 2026 draft state budget already includes a planned increase for mothers resuming work. Under the new framework, they would receive 75 percent of the allowance for raising a child up to the age of two, rather than the current 50 percent.

Bulgarian Socialist Party MP Nina Dimitrova described the proposal as unrealistic, arguing that it could not be sustained financially. “Yes, under the 2026 budget, the allowance will amount to 675 leva instead of 780 leva. But unlike WCC’s proposal, which seems too populist to me, this is the only financially viable option,” she said.

In response, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev defended the WCC-DB initiative, pointing to official figures to back its feasibility. “We gave you a copy of the letter from the National Social Insurance Institute, which clearly shows that with 100 percent compensation, the budget balance would actually be positive, not negative,” he stated.

