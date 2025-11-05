Bulgarian MPs Say 'No' to Increasing Allowances for Mothers Returning to Work

Society | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs Say 'No' to Increasing Allowances for Mothers Returning to Work

The National Assembly rejected a proposal by We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) to raise the maternity leave allowance for women who return to work before their child turns two. The motion, which called for increasing the benefit from 50 percent to 100 percent, received 85 votes in favor, 21 against, and 93 abstentions.

According to the proposal’s authors, the measure would have required an expenditure of 2.4 million leva but was expected to generate 26 million leva in additional revenue, based on data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

During the parliamentary debate, members of the ruling majority emphasized that the 2026 draft state budget already includes a planned increase for mothers resuming work. Under the new framework, they would receive 75 percent of the allowance for raising a child up to the age of two, rather than the current 50 percent.

Bulgarian Socialist Party MP Nina Dimitrova described the proposal as unrealistic, arguing that it could not be sustained financially. “Yes, under the 2026 budget, the allowance will amount to 675 leva instead of 780 leva. But unlike WCC’s proposal, which seems too populist to me, this is the only financially viable option,” she said.

In response, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev defended the WCC-DB initiative, pointing to official figures to back its feasibility. “We gave you a copy of the letter from the National Social Insurance Institute, which clearly shows that with 100 percent compensation, the budget balance would actually be positive, not negative,” he stated.

WE REMIND YOU:

€10.5 Billion Debt Bomb: Bulgaria's First Euro Budget Triggers Fierce Backlash

Automatic 12% Pay Hike for Bulgaria’s Interior and Defense Staff Next Year

'Madness and Irresponsibility': Experts and MPs Clash over Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Sparks Alarm: Opposition Warns of Economic Shock

Bulgaria: ID Card Fees Increase by 6 Euros from the New Year

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: maternity, women, allowance, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Lilyana Pavlova: The Euro Is Not a Cure-All, but a Strategic Opportunity for Bulgaria

The euro is not a solution to all economic challenges but a powerful instrument for growth and stability

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Police Uncover Sophisticated Scheme to Drain Fuel from Lukoil Pipeline in Southern Bulgaria

Police in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, have uncovered an organized criminal group responsible for siphoning large amounts of fuel from a Lukoil pipeline located south of the city.

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

European Commission Urges Bulgaria to Speed Up Expansion of Chiren Gas Storage

The European Commission has urged Bulgaria to move faster on expanding the capacity of the Chiren gas storage facility

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Flu Season Still Quiet in Bulgaria, Vaccination Urged Before January Peak

In Bulgaria, there have been no confirmed cases of influenza over the past week

Society » Health | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Cigarette Prices in Bulgaria Set to Increase from January 2026

Starting January next year, cigarette prices in Bulgaria will rise due to the upcoming increase in excise duties approved

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:52

Bulgaria Braces for Rain and Cold on Thursday, Yellow Alert Issued for Burgas Region

On Thursday, Bulgaria will face another day of unsettled weather, with widespread clouds and rainfall expected across much of the country. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Over 86% of Bulgarians Rely on Coffee for Happiness, Survey Finds

A recent European health survey has shed light on the habits Bulgarians rely on to boost their mood and manage stress

Society | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria