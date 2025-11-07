Analyst Warns EU May Urge Bulgaria to Halt Gas Supplies to Serbia Amid Energy Tensions

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Analyst Warns EU May Urge Bulgaria to Halt Gas Supplies to Serbia Amid Energy Tensions

Analyst Vladimir Vladimirov warned that the European Commission could ask Bulgaria to halt gas supplies to Serbia as early as next year, amid growing uncertainty over energy policy and sanctions on Russian gas giant Gazprom. Speaking on NOVA NEWS, Vladimirov said the situation could mirror the so-called "Yugo embargo" (referencing Yugoslavia in the 90s), as the region braces for potential energy shortages.

According to him, Serbia is entering a particularly fragile period, with President Aleksandar Vucic hinting once again at the possibility of early elections. “He has said this before, but now it might actually happen,” Vladimirov noted. He explained that the tightening sanctions against Gazprom could make the upcoming winter difficult, with fuel supply disruptions and limited regional support. “Serbia is in a very tough position. Its neighbors cannot provide sufficient fuel, and any assistance would be minimal,” he added.

On the topic of North Macedonia, Vladimirov highlighted what he described as a diplomatic achievement for Bulgaria, noting that the EU has adopted Sofia’s position on Skopje’s accession talks. “Our stance has effectively become the EU’s stance. North Macedonia must include the Bulgarians in its Constitution before joining the Union,” he said, stressing that the next move lies entirely with Skopje. He added that there is little reason for Bulgaria to hold new negotiations at this stage, as Brussels’ message is clear.

Vladimirov also expressed skepticism that VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski would agree to make the required constitutional change, citing his alignment with Serbia and Hungary. He argued that Belgrade would seek to delay the EU integration of both North Macedonia and Albania until Serbia itself is ready to join.

Commenting on the recent controversy in North Macedonia involving Serbian singer Ceca, who was handed a Bulgarian flag during a concert, Vladimirov described the incident as a calculated provocation. He said it served to stoke further animosity in Skopje, benefiting Serbian interests in the region. “This was a Serbian operation targeting the Bulgarian audience, meant to inflame tensions,” he remarked.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, gas, Serbia, EU

Related Articles:

Rheinmetall CEO: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Key as Bulgaria Hosts New Defense Plants

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stressed the critical importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria: Political Clash Over Lukoil Control as Borisosv, Peevski and Petkov Trade Accusations

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday that Bulgaria has long anticipated the situation surrounding the withdrawal of Swiss company Gunvor from its planned purchase of Lukoil’s foreign assets

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 12:12

Fewer Babies, Older Parents: Bulgaria Faces Sharp Decline in Births Since 1994

Bulgaria’s birth rate has declined by one-third over the past three decades

Society | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria and Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Energy and Defense Cooperation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation focused on energy and defense cooperation

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:12

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

Bulgaria Moves to Protect Lukoil Operations After Gunvor Deal Falls Through

Bulgaria’s government is moving quickly to introduce legislation that would allow the appointment of a special state manager to oversee the operations of Lukoil in the country.

Business » Energy | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Bulgaria and North Macedonia to Build Cross-Border Railway Tunnel Linking the Two Nations

Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia are set to take a significant step toward enhancing their regional connectivity

World » Southeast Europe | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:05

Ten Dead, Around 20 Injured in Blaze at Retirement Home in Bosnia and Herzegovina

A devastating fire erupted late on November 4 at a retirement home in northeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina

World » Southeast Europe | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 08:37

Bulgaria and North Macedonia to Build Cross-Border Railway Tunnel Linking Corridor VIII

Bulgaria and North Macedonia will formally sign an agreement for the construction of a cross-border railway tunnel linking the two neighboring countries.

World » Southeast Europe | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:32

Latest EU Report Urges North Macedonia to Recognize Bulgarians in Constitution and Honor Treaties

The European Commission’s latest enlargement report calls on North Macedonia to move forward with the long-delayed constitutional amendments that would recognize Bulgarians

World » Southeast Europe | November 3, 2025, Monday // 15:26

Clashes in Belgrade as Protests Over Novi Sad Tragedy Reignite Anti-Government Anger

Tensions flared in the heart of Belgrade on Sunday as protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic clashed in front of Serbia’s parliament building

World » Southeast Europe | November 3, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Greece to Launch Voluntary Military Service for Women in 2026

Greece will begin voluntary military service for women in 2026

World » Southeast Europe | October 31, 2025, Friday // 09:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria