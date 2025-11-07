Analyst Warns EU May Urge Bulgaria to Halt Gas Supplies to Serbia Amid Energy Tensions

Analyst Vladimir Vladimirov warned that the European Commission could ask Bulgaria to halt gas supplies to Serbia as early as next year, amid growing uncertainty over energy policy and sanctions on Russian gas giant Gazprom. Speaking on NOVA NEWS, Vladimirov said the situation could mirror the so-called "Yugo embargo" (referencing Yugoslavia in the 90s), as the region braces for potential energy shortages.

According to him, Serbia is entering a particularly fragile period, with President Aleksandar Vucic hinting once again at the possibility of early elections. “He has said this before, but now it might actually happen,” Vladimirov noted. He explained that the tightening sanctions against Gazprom could make the upcoming winter difficult, with fuel supply disruptions and limited regional support. “Serbia is in a very tough position. Its neighbors cannot provide sufficient fuel, and any assistance would be minimal,” he added.

On the topic of North Macedonia, Vladimirov highlighted what he described as a diplomatic achievement for Bulgaria, noting that the EU has adopted Sofia’s position on Skopje’s accession talks. “Our stance has effectively become the EU’s stance. North Macedonia must include the Bulgarians in its Constitution before joining the Union,” he said, stressing that the next move lies entirely with Skopje. He added that there is little reason for Bulgaria to hold new negotiations at this stage, as Brussels’ message is clear.

Vladimirov also expressed skepticism that VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski would agree to make the required constitutional change, citing his alignment with Serbia and Hungary. He argued that Belgrade would seek to delay the EU integration of both North Macedonia and Albania until Serbia itself is ready to join.

Commenting on the recent controversy in North Macedonia involving Serbian singer Ceca, who was handed a Bulgarian flag during a concert, Vladimirov described the incident as a calculated provocation. He said it served to stoke further animosity in Skopje, benefiting Serbian interests in the region. “This was a Serbian operation targeting the Bulgarian audience, meant to inflame tensions,” he remarked.