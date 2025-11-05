Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine

Dutch authorities have seized more than 3.3 tons of cocaine during a major police operation in the town of Standaardbuiten, North Brabant. The large-scale bust was carried out by the National Investigation Unit, leading to the arrest of eight individuals connected to the case.

Among those detained is a 50-year-old Bulgarian citizen, along with suspects from Colombia, Morocco, and the United Kingdom. Following the initial raid, police conducted additional searches at three locations in Breda and one in Roosendaal as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Dutch outlet crimesite.nl.

The probe is being coordinated by the Dutch prosecutor’s office and was launched after receiving intelligence from abroad. Authorities have not disclosed which country provided the information that triggered the operation.

During the searches, officers also discovered a firearm on the premises. The investigation continues as officials work to determine the origin of the narcotics and the full scope of the smuggling network.