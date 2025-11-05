Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine

Crime | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine

Dutch authorities have seized more than 3.3 tons of cocaine during a major police operation in the town of Standaardbuiten, North Brabant. The large-scale bust was carried out by the National Investigation Unit, leading to the arrest of eight individuals connected to the case.

Among those detained is a 50-year-old Bulgarian citizen, along with suspects from Colombia, Morocco, and the United Kingdom. Following the initial raid, police conducted additional searches at three locations in Breda and one in Roosendaal as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Dutch outlet crimesite.nl.

The probe is being coordinated by the Dutch prosecutor’s office and was launched after receiving intelligence from abroad. Authorities have not disclosed which country provided the information that triggered the operation.

During the searches, officers also discovered a firearm on the premises. The investigation continues as officials work to determine the origin of the narcotics and the full scope of the smuggling network.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Dutch, Cocaine

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Ends 2025 Among World’s Top 50 Tennis Players

Grigor Dimitrov will close out 2025 among the world’s top 50 tennis players

Sports | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:51

Bulgaria: ID Card Fees Increase by 6 Euros from the New Year

Starting January 2026, the cost of obtaining a new Bulgarian ID card will rise

Society | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 15:09

Plovdiv Jazz Fest Returns with Grammy Winners and International Stars

The eleventh edition of Plovdiv Jazz Fest is set to take place from November 7 to 9, 2025

Society » Culture | November 3, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Remains of Bulgarian-Israeli Hostage Sahar Baruch Identified Two Years After Hamas Attack

The remains of Bulgarian-Israeli hostage Sahar Baruch have been formally identified through forensic testing after being returned from Gaza to Israel

World | October 31, 2025, Friday // 14:23

Revolut to End Support for Bulgarian Lev Ahead of Euro Adoption

Revolut announced that it will discontinue support for the Bulgarian lev (BGN) from December 17, 2025

Business » Finance | October 31, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away

Society » Obituaries | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

'He Tried to Kill Someone': Sofia Neighborhood in Shock After Knife Attack (VIDEO)

A man armed with a knife caused panic in a restaurant in Sofia’s Sveta Troitsa neighborhood after attacking and threatening customers on Monday

Crime | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02

Sofia Police Bust Two Major Drug Depots, 64 Arrested

Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people

Crime | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:39

Bulgarian Customs Seize Thousands of Illegal Sexual Stimulants and Steroids Bound for the UK

Bulgarian customs officers have intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal sexual stimulants and anabolic steroids in two separate courier shipments

Crime | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:18

179 Kilograms of Cocaine Seized in Bulgarian-Registered Truck in France, Three Bulgarians Arrested

Bulgarian and French law enforcement authorities have jointly dismantled an organized criminal group involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking across Europe

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

Rising Trend: Young Bulgarians Caught Selling Cocaine in the UK

A British judge has raised concerns about a growing trend of young Bulgarians being drawn into drug dealing in Cornwall

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:31

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Planned and Executed the Murder of His Family Members

Twenty-five-year-old Fahri Mustafa is accused of murdering his mother, his 13-year-old sister, and his 39-year-old aunt in a brutal attack that took place early Tuesday in Bulgaria's Ruen area

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria