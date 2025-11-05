Bulgarian Detained in Dutch Raid Seizing Over 3 Tons of Cocaine

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Ends 2025 Among World’s Top 50 Tennis Players
Dutch authorities have seized more than 3.3 tons of cocaine during a major police operation in the town of Standaardbuiten, North Brabant. The large-scale bust was carried out by the National Investigation Unit, leading to the arrest of eight individuals connected to the case.
Among those detained is a 50-year-old Bulgarian citizen, along with suspects from Colombia, Morocco, and the United Kingdom. Following the initial raid, police conducted additional searches at three locations in Breda and one in Roosendaal as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Dutch outlet crimesite.nl.
The probe is being coordinated by the Dutch prosecutor’s office and was launched after receiving intelligence from abroad. Authorities have not disclosed which country provided the information that triggered the operation.
During the searches, officers also discovered a firearm on the premises. The investigation continues as officials work to determine the origin of the narcotics and the full scope of the smuggling network.
A man armed with a knife caused panic in a restaurant in Sofia’s Sveta Troitsa neighborhood after attacking and threatening customers on Monday
Since the start of the week, Sofia police have carried out a large-scale operation targeting drug production, storage, and distribution, resulting in the detention of 64 people
Bulgarian customs officers have intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal sexual stimulants and anabolic steroids in two separate courier shipments
Bulgarian and French law enforcement authorities have jointly dismantled an organized criminal group involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking across Europe
A British judge has raised concerns about a growing trend of young Bulgarians being drawn into drug dealing in Cornwall
Twenty-five-year-old Fahri Mustafa is accused of murdering his mother, his 13-year-old sister, and his 39-year-old aunt in a brutal attack that took place early Tuesday in Bulgaria's Ruen area
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence