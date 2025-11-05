EU Unveils Plan for Sofia-Athens High-Speed Rail Link by 2040

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive plan to expand high-speed rail connections across the European Union by 2040, with one of the key routes linking Sofia and Athens. According to the proposal, the journey between the two capitals would be reduced from the current 13 hours and 40 minutes to just 6 hours, BTA’s correspondent Nikolay Zhelyazkov reported.

The ambitious project aims to create a modern network of high-speed lines capable of reaching speeds of at least 200 kilometers per hour. In addition to the Sofia-Athens corridor, the plan includes major connections such as Budapest-Bucharest, Berlin-Copenhagen, Berlin-Vienna-Prague, Paris-Madrid-Lisbon, Munich-Rome, and routes across the Baltic countries.

Alongside faster travel times, the Commission’s proposal focuses on improving the overall passenger experience. It foresees easier ways to purchase train tickets and a better system for the resale of used locomotives and carriages, ensuring greater efficiency and sustainability within the sector.

The broader goal behind the initiative is to reduce dependence on short-haul air travel, one of the EU’s measures to cut carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion. According to the Commission, shifting more passengers from planes to trains would not only help the environment but also improve connectivity and support the bloc’s efforts to enhance military mobility across Europe.

The proposal further outlines the EU’s commitment to clean transport, including a plan to invest nearly 3 billion euros by 2027 in the development of sustainable aviation fuels. By 2035, total funding for these initiatives is expected to reach 100 billion euros, underlining the EU’s long-term vision for a greener, more integrated transport network.