Longest Shutdown in U.S. History: Political Deadlock Over Healthcare Paralyzes Government

World | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Longest Shutdown in U.S. History: Political Deadlock Over Healthcare Paralyzes Government

The United States government entered its 36th day of shutdown on Wednesday, setting a new record for the longest federal closure in the country’s history. The previous record was held by a shutdown during Donald Trump’s first presidential term.

The current crisis stems from an intense standoff between Democrats and Republicans over healthcare funding. Democrats have demanded concrete guarantees for the extension of health care benefits, while Republicans have resisted such commitments, leading to the budget deadlock.

“Why is this happening? We’re in a shutdown because our colleagues are unwilling to come to the table to talk about one simple thing: health care premiums,” said Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar in a late-night address. She urged both sides to resume talks, adding, “Stop this mess, come to the table, negotiate it.”

A government shutdown occurs when the president and Congress, comprising the Senate and House of Representatives, fail to agree on the federal budget. Without an approved spending plan, government agencies lose access to funds, forcing many to suspend operations.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been either furloughed or required to continue working without pay. The disruption has rippled through the country, causing program cuts, delays, and growing uncertainty for millions of Americans.

Air travel has been among the hardest hit sectors. Tens of thousands of air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are continuing to work without pay, sparking warnings about potential flight chaos.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has forecast that nearly 6 million passengers will fly domestically during the Thanksgiving period beginning November 27, raising fears of major disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that if the shutdown persists, the situation at airports could deteriorate rapidly. “If we reach a week from today without resolution, you’ll see mass chaos, mass flight delays, mass cancellations - and possibly the closure of sections of our airspace because we won’t have enough controllers,” Duffy said during a press briefing in Philadelphia.

President Trump has added pressure by threatening to suspend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) unless Democrats agree to reopen the government. The standoff has already affected millions reliant on federal aid and essential services.

Meanwhile, the effects of the shutdown have reached beyond the United States. Germany recently announced that it would cover the salaries of around 11,000 local employees working at American military bases in the country, as U.S. payroll funds remain frozen amid the ongoing impasse.

Tags: shutdown, US, history, healthcare

