EU leaders delivered a clear message in Sofia this week: joining the euro is not only an economic move but a strategic safeguard for Bulgaria in an increasingly unstable world, POLITICO reported.

During a visit aimed at winning over a divided Bulgarian public, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presented the single currency as both a financial anchor and a geopolitical shield. Bulgaria is scheduled to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, yet public opinion remains split, with fears of price hikes and excessive centralization of power in Brussels and Frankfurt fueling skepticism.

Lagarde emphasized that Bulgaria’s accession comes “at a time when the world is more fragmented and friends are fewer,” arguing that the euro represents unity and resilience amid global turbulence. She pointed out that the currency had proven to be a stabilizing force during past crises, protecting member states from sharp economic shocks and currency depreciation.

Dombrovskis echoed that view, saying that adopting the euro could strengthen investor confidence in Bulgaria, helping to reduce borrowing costs even in a tense geopolitical environment. He cited the Baltic states as an example, where despite their proximity to Russia, investors perceive euro membership as a guarantee of stability.

The EU’s pro-euro campaign comes after years of delays and growing public debate over the benefits and risks of joining the eurozone. The topic has been further complicated by disinformation campaigns reportedly funded by Russia. Several investigative reports have revealed Moscow-backed social media operations designed to discredit the euro and fuel anti-EU sentiment.

The far-right "Revival" party, which has organized a series of protests against the euro over the past year, deepened those suspicions last April by signing an agreement with Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party. Asked about Moscow’s role in shaping public opinion, Dombrovskis said that Russia is “waging a hybrid war” against Europe, using tactics ranging from political interference and airspace violations to disinformation and propaganda.

Despite the challenges, support for the euro has been rising modestly. Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova cited a recent poll showing that 51% of Bulgarians now back the euro, compared to 45% earlier this year.

Pierre Gramegna, head of the European Stability Mechanism, also warned of risks emerging from Washington’s unpredictable financial policies and the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies. He argued that Bulgaria would be safer as part of the eurozone, which offers collective strength in dealing with monetary uncertainty. “Being part of a large bloc is a huge advantage,” he said. “The risks linked to digital currencies can be addressed far more effectively within the euro area.”