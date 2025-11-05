Bulgaria's Borissov: I Negotiated Personally with David Cameron to Lift Magnitsky Sanctions on Delyan Peevski

GERB leader Boyko Borissov ruled out any possibility of adjustments to the parameters of the draft budget for 2026, despite criticism from within the coalition and opposition parties. Speaking to journalists in parliament, he described the financial plan as a “coalition budget,” emphasizing that GERB’s last independent budget was in 2020.

Borissov rejected claims that the government was allocating funds irresponsibly, stating that the same people who recently complained about insufficient funding for young doctors, mothers, and nurses were now objecting to the new financial measures. “A few days ago, they were saying there was no money for these groups. Now that we’ve provided it, they suddenly decided it’s not right to give to entire classes, but to cut from them. Why didn’t they cut for the past four years?” he said.

Responding to criticism from “Yes, Bulgaria” that the budget was too left-oriented, Borissov said such concerns should have been raised earlier, when Asen Vassilev was managing rising spending on pensions, salaries, and social programs. He accused the former government of covering deficits with funds diverted from major infrastructure projects such as “Hemus” highway and the Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse connection.

On the issue of the “Magnitsky” sanctions, Borissov made a surprising statement, revealing that he personally negotiated with then-British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to remove sanctions against several Bulgarians, including Delyan Peevski and former Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev. “I don’t know whether Mariya Gabriel held talks, but I personally negotiated with David Cameron when he was in Bulgaria,” he said.

According to Borissov, Peevski was unfairly targeted under the Magnitsky Act. “I am convinced Peevski did not sell passports. Whoever did, they were arrested,” he said. He added that he had discussed the issue with representatives of “Yes, Bulgaria” and “We Continue the Change,” including Hristo Ivanov, Kiril Petkov, and Asen Vassilev, while they were still in government. “We talked many times about lifting the sanctions. They cooperated to the maximum, with all possible means,” he stated.

The GERB leader also recalled being personally involved in discussions about the sanctions at the U.S. embassy, together with the ambassador and Jim O’Brien, stressing that he was familiar with all the details surrounding the process. He added that the matter also involved questions about how billions of dollars had left a refinery in Bulgaria and been directed toward Russia.

When asked whether Peevski had prevented him from becoming prime minister, Borissov denied it. “No, it was TISP that stopped me,” he replied.

Borissov also made an unexpected comment about President Rumen Radev, claiming that he had received “direct indications” that representatives of the oligarchy were raising money for a political project linked to the president. “I still don’t know who these people are who allow themselves to cheat and raise money for Radev. He should say who they are, since he said himself that money was being raised for him,” Borissov stated.

He also hinted at possible future cabinet changes, saying that after a year or two, adjustments in the composition of the ministries are a normal part of government operations.