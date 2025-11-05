'Madness and Irresponsibility': Experts and MPs Clash over Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

GERB leader Boyko Borissov firmly stated in parliament that the 2026 state budget will neither be amended nor withdrawn, despite growing criticism from opposition parties and economists.

Borissov reminded that as early as 2020, members of “Democratic Bulgaria” such as Ivaylo Mirchev and Martin Dimitrov had argued that the budget was not right-leaning and had called for the removal of the dividend tax. He acknowledged that spending on pensions, wages, and social programs has risen significantly “without a clear source of revenue,” adding that part of the reserves accumulated under GERB’s previous government were later spent without control.

“When the same people you’re quoting said there was no money for doctors, for mothers, for nurses, now that we found the funds for them, suddenly it’s wrong to help entire groups of people,” Borissov commented, criticizing what he described as political inconsistency. He also touched on the topic of US sanctions and his relations with Delyan Peevski, stating that Peevski had not sold passports and that those responsible had been detained. Borissov added that he had personally participated in discussions with US officials regarding the sanctions and was aware of the details, including concerns over billions of dollars allegedly diverted through the refinery to Russia.

Meanwhile, MPs from “Democratic Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev and Martin Dimitrov strongly criticized the draft budget presented by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, describing it as “harmful to the country” and warning that it could lead to a financial crisis similar to the one under Zhan Videnov’s government. They urged Petkova to withdraw the draft and incorporate their proposals, noting that the new three-year fiscal framework differed drastically from the one submitted just seven months earlier. Among their key demands are canceling the increase in the dividend tax from 5% to 10%, preventing hikes in social security contributions, and limiting the budget’s redistributive share from 46% to no more than 40% of GDP.

The leader of “Greatness,” Ivelin Mihaylov, also issued a declaration in which he claimed the only way to prevent the adoption of the 2026 budget would be to dissolve the National Assembly and call new elections. He argued that only a new political configuration could stop what he described as policies that “step by step destroy the country.”

“Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov called the draft budget “catastrophic” and said it demonstrated the government’s inability to govern effectively. He described the ruling coalition as “completely exhausted” and accused the state of pushing citizens to bear the costs of “joining the club of the rich.” Kostadinov also dismissed reports of divisions within the opposition, saying that “Greatness” acted as a separate group protected by the judicial system. Commenting on Borissov, he said the GERB leader was “experiencing catharsis,” which he described as “normal for a political pensioner.”

Economist and former Deputy Prime Minister Nikolay Vassilev added his own sharp criticism, calling the proposed budget “madness and irresponsibility.” He said he could not believe that once-prudent policymakers were now engaging in such fiscal excess. Vassilev appealed to MPs from GERB and TISP not to support the proposal.

According to him, budget expenditures have ballooned to 47% of GDP, levels typical of southern European economies with weaker fiscal discipline. He accused the government of manipulating data, claiming that it projected a 35% increase in VAT revenues despite an economic growth forecast of just 3%. Such tactics, he warned, were meant to mask a real deficit approaching 8%, both this year and next.

Vassilev also alleged that billions were being channeled through the Bulgarian Development Bank in non-transparent schemes benefiting political figures. He expects that the planned new debt of 10 billion euros will largely flow through the BDB. “In these economic conditions, we should be running a surplus, not pretending to maintain a 3% deficit,” he warned. “Right now, our budget policy is worse than the national football team’s performance,” Vassilev concluded, predicting higher taxes and social security contributions for citizens in the near future.