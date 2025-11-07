Mild Earthquake in Greece Felt Across Southern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Mild Earthquake in Greece Felt Across Southern Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude between 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday morning in northeastern Greece and was also felt in parts of Bulgaria, including Sofia, Pernik, and the southern regions of the country. The information was confirmed by both the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) and the Geophysical Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The quake struck at around 9:15 a.m., with its epicenter located approximately 12 kilometers west of the Greek city of Xanthi and about 110 kilometers south of Plovdiv. According to the EMSC, the depth of the earthquake was 7 kilometers, while data from Bulgarian seismologists indicated a slightly deeper epicenter at around 19 kilometers.

Professor Nikolay Miloshev, Director of the National Institute of Geophysics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, explained to the Bulgarian National Radio that the earthquake was of relatively weak magnitude and typical for the region. “The epicenter is near the city of Xanthi. It was most likely felt throughout Southern Bulgaria. It is quite logical that it was felt at such a magnitude. This is a weak earthquake, generally speaking. I assume that in Greece, possibly, there is some minor damage. There is no damage in Bulgaria. We have information that even in Sofia it was felt on high floors,” he said.

Miloshev noted that the entire Balkan Peninsula is an area of heightened seismic activity and that Greece has experienced many tremors of similar strength in recent months. He stressed that such earthquakes are not unusual and should not cause concern. Aftershocks are expected but will be weaker and unlikely to be felt in Bulgarian territory.

The tremor was most noticeable in southern Bulgaria, while residents in Sofia, Pernik, and other western areas reported lighter shaking. Fortunately, no casualties, injuries, or material damage have been reported so far, and there are no indications of aftershocks being felt in Bulgaria.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but according to initial assessments, the earthquake did not cause significant disruption in either Greece or Bulgaria.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Bulgaria, greece, magnitude

Related Articles:

Lilyana Pavlova: The Euro Is Not a Cure-All, but a Strategic Opportunity for Bulgaria

The euro is not a solution to all economic challenges but a powerful instrument for growth and stability

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Police Uncover Sophisticated Scheme to Drain Fuel from Lukoil Pipeline in Southern Bulgaria

Police in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, have uncovered an organized criminal group responsible for siphoning large amounts of fuel from a Lukoil pipeline located south of the city.

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

European Commission Urges Bulgaria to Speed Up Expansion of Chiren Gas Storage

The European Commission has urged Bulgaria to move faster on expanding the capacity of the Chiren gas storage facility

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria Braces for Rain and Cold on Thursday, Yellow Alert Issued for Burgas Region

On Thursday, Bulgaria will face another day of unsettled weather, with widespread clouds and rainfall expected across much of the country. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Snow and Rain Hit Parts of Bulgaria on Wednesday - Check If Your Town Is Affected

On Wednesday, much of Bulgaria will see significant cloud cover, with light rain expected primarily in the Southeast and the mountainous areas

Society » Environment | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Braces for Cold Front: Rain, Snow, and Wind Expected Across the Country

A cold front is moving across Bulgaria over the next 24 hours, bringing a dramatic change in the weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 3, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Sharp Change Coming: Bulgaria Faces Fog, Rain, and Falling Temperatures Starting Monday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a warning about a significant shift in weather conditions expected at the beginning of this week

Society » Environment | November 2, 2025, Sunday // 22:35

Bulgaria Enjoys a Warm Autumn Weekend Before November Chill Sets In

Bulgaria is set to enjoy a spell of mild and sunny weather this weekend

Society » Environment | October 31, 2025, Friday // 17:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria