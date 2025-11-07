Mild Earthquake in Greece Felt Across Southern Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude between 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday morning in northeastern Greece and was also felt in parts of Bulgaria, including Sofia, Pernik, and the southern regions of the country. The information was confirmed by both the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) and the Geophysical Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The quake struck at around 9:15 a.m., with its epicenter located approximately 12 kilometers west of the Greek city of Xanthi and about 110 kilometers south of Plovdiv. According to the EMSC, the depth of the earthquake was 7 kilometers, while data from Bulgarian seismologists indicated a slightly deeper epicenter at around 19 kilometers.

Professor Nikolay Miloshev, Director of the National Institute of Geophysics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, explained to the Bulgarian National Radio that the earthquake was of relatively weak magnitude and typical for the region. “The epicenter is near the city of Xanthi. It was most likely felt throughout Southern Bulgaria. It is quite logical that it was felt at such a magnitude. This is a weak earthquake, generally speaking. I assume that in Greece, possibly, there is some minor damage. There is no damage in Bulgaria. We have information that even in Sofia it was felt on high floors,” he said.

Miloshev noted that the entire Balkan Peninsula is an area of heightened seismic activity and that Greece has experienced many tremors of similar strength in recent months. He stressed that such earthquakes are not unusual and should not cause concern. Aftershocks are expected but will be weaker and unlikely to be felt in Bulgarian territory.

The tremor was most noticeable in southern Bulgaria, while residents in Sofia, Pernik, and other western areas reported lighter shaking. Fortunately, no casualties, injuries, or material damage have been reported so far, and there are no indications of aftershocks being felt in Bulgaria.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but according to initial assessments, the earthquake did not cause significant disruption in either Greece or Bulgaria.