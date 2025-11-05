Automatic 12% Pay Hike for Bulgaria’s Interior and Defense Staff Next Year

Politics | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Automatic 12% Pay Hike for Bulgaria’s Interior and Defense Staff Next Year

In 2026, salaries in Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense will see an automatic increase of 12%, reflecting a legal mechanism that ties pay in these sectors to the country’s average salary. According to the National Statistical Institute, the average salary for the second quarter of 2025 rose by 12% compared to the same period in 2024, from 2,296 leva (about 1,172 euros) to 2,572 leva (approximately 1,313 euros). This adjustment is expected to push personnel costs in these two ministries to a combined total of 7 billion leva (around 3.57 billion euros).

The Ministry of Interior’s personnel budget will rise by 435.5 million leva (about 222 million euros), reaching 4.2 billion leva (around 2.14 billion euros), while the army will receive 2.8 billion leva for personnel. This increase surpasses the projected 5% salary growth planned for most other public sector employees. Other sectors with specialized pay formulas are also seeing larger raises: higher education salaries are expected to climb by about 15%, and secondary education continues its goal of ensuring teacher pay reaches 125% of the national average.

Despite these record personnel expenses, capital expenditures for the security sector remain limited. The Ministry of Interior has only 28 million euros (around 56 million leva) allocated for investments, while the Ministry of Defense’s investment budget is comparatively higher, largely due to ongoing NATO commitments. Overall, the state’s personnel costs are projected to exceed 13.1 billion euros (over 26 billion leva) in 2026, setting a new record in the country’s budget planning.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: salaries, Bulgaria, interior, defense

Related Articles:

Lilyana Pavlova: The Euro Is Not a Cure-All, but a Strategic Opportunity for Bulgaria

The euro is not a solution to all economic challenges but a powerful instrument for growth and stability

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Police Uncover Sophisticated Scheme to Drain Fuel from Lukoil Pipeline in Southern Bulgaria

Police in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, have uncovered an organized criminal group responsible for siphoning large amounts of fuel from a Lukoil pipeline located south of the city.

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

European Commission Urges Bulgaria to Speed Up Expansion of Chiren Gas Storage

The European Commission has urged Bulgaria to move faster on expanding the capacity of the Chiren gas storage facility

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Sofia's Mayor Accuses Waste Firm of 'Blackmail' After Sudden Withdrawal from Recycling in 18 Districts

The company responsible for separate waste collection in Sofia, Ecobulpak AD, has informed the Sofia Municipality that it intends to stop collecting recyclable materials from colored containers in 18 districts of the city

Politics | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:28

'Robbery Is the Mildest Word': Asen Vassilev Condemns Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Plan

Former finance minister and co-leader of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev sharply criticized the draft 2026 state budget, describing it as an unprecedented act of financial pressure on citizens and businesses

Politics | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria's Borissov: I Never Lie and I Stand by My Words on the Magnitsky Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov declared that he “never lies” and stood by his earlier remarks about discussing the lifting of the Magnitsky sanctions with certain individuals

Politics | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:29

Bulgaria: Heads of State Institutions Awarded Themselves Massive Bonuses, Missing 2.5 Billion Euros in Budget

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria", revealed that heads of several state institutions awarded themselves and their colleagues massive bonuses last year

Politics | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:26

Bulgaria's Borissov: I Negotiated Personally with David Cameron to Lift Magnitsky Sanctions on Delyan Peevski

GERB leader Boyko Borissov ruled out any possibility of adjustments to the parameters of the draft budget for 2026, despite criticism from within the coalition and opposition parties

Politics | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:08

'Madness and Irresponsibility': Experts and MPs Clash over Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

GERB leader Boyko Borissov firmly stated in parliament that the 2026 state budget will neither be amended nor withdrawn, despite growing criticism from opposition parties and economists

Politics | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria