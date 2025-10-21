Ten Dead, Around 20 Injured in Blaze at Retirement Home in Bosnia and Herzegovina

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Ten Dead, Around 20 Injured in Blaze at Retirement Home in Bosnia and Herzegovina

A devastating fire erupted late on November 4 at a retirement home in northeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, claiming the lives of ten residents and injuring around 20 others, officials said. The injured include firefighters, police, medical personnel, staff, and residents, all of whom received treatment at the University of Tuzla Clinical Center.

According to preliminary reports, the blaze started on the seventh floor of the Tuzla facility at approximately 8:45 p.m. local time. Authorities quickly moved to contain the flames, and the fire has since been brought under control, AFP reported. Residents described the chaotic scenes as burning debris fell from the upper floors. “I was lying down when I heard a cracking sound. I looked out the window and saw burning materials falling from above. I ran into the hallway. There are people on the upper floors, bedridden,” recounted Ruza Kaic, who lives on the third floor.

Local media footage showed the fire engulfing part of the upper levels of the building. Police have stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause once conditions allow.

The tragedy has prompted expressions of grief and concern from national leaders. Zeljko Komsic, chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, extended condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Nermin Niksic, the prime minister of the Muslim-Croat entity, called the incident a “catastrophe of enormous proportions,” highlighting the severe impact on the local community.

Emergency services and authorities continue to manage the aftermath as the nation mourns the loss and works to support survivors and affected families.

