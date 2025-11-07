Lilyana Pavlova: The Euro Is Not a Cure-All, but a Strategic Opportunity for Bulgaria
The euro is not a solution to all economic challenges but a powerful instrument for growth and stability
Bulgarian economist Viktor Papazov, a Harvard graduate and one of the founders of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, has delivered a stark warning about Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Papazov described the move as a strategic decision that amounts to surrendering national sovereignty.
“This is the first step toward the ultimate downfall of Bulgaria,” he said, stressing the risks of joining the eurozone at this stage. He compared the situation to boarding a sinking ship: “We climbed aboard the Titanic after it had already hit the iceberg, taken on water, and was going under.”
Papazov argued that history shows no exceptions among eurozone countries: each has faced mounting debt, economic contraction, and challenges to prosperity. “There isn’t a single EU country that entered the eurozone without getting trapped in debt or seeing its economy shrink. All of them are sinking,” he said.
He cautioned that Bulgaria is heading toward a scenario similar to Greece’s economic crisis, but warned that the country’s trajectory could be even more rapid. His comments reflect deep skepticism about the economic benefits of euro adoption and underscore concerns that joining the euro could accelerate financial strain rather than ensure stability.
Papazov has previously served as a member of parliament from the "Revival" party and played a central role in the establishment of key financial institutions in Bulgaria, lending some weight to his assessment.
Source: BNR interview
Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Assoc. Prof. Petar Chobanov stated that Bulgaria’s forthcoming adoption of the euro will transform not only the country’s financial system but also its position within Europe
Bulgaria’s first budget in euros has sparked strong criticism from economists and opposition politicians, who describe it as the worst financial plan in more than twenty-five years
In the first nine months of 2025, commercial banks in Bulgaria reported a total profit of 2.8 billion leva (approximately 1.43 billion euros)
Over the past two decades, the economic growth in Bulgaria has been remarkable
For the first time, samples of Bulgaria’s new euro coins were presented on national television by the Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov
High-level conference marks final stretch before Bulgaria becomes 21st eurozone member on January 1, 2026
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence