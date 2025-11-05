Bulgarian Strongmen Defy Limits, Pull Airbus A220-300 Over 25 Meters

On November 4, 2025, at exactly 1:00 p.m., Bulgaria witnessed a remarkable feat of strength: two Bulgarians successfully pulled the country’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A220-300, a 40-ton plane, over a distance of 25 meters each despite challenging weather conditions. The experiment marked the first time such a challenge was attempted in Bulgaria.

The participants, Hristo Muskov and Velizar Mitov, are prominent figures in the Bulgarian strongman and powerlifting scene. Muskov, a multiple national champion, has also claimed four world and four European titles in various powerlifting federations. Known as “Bulgaria’s Strongest Man” for several consecutive years, he remains undefeated and competes in the world’s strongest professional strongman league. Mitov is likewise a seasoned powerlifter and strongman competitor, boasting over a decade of experience along with numerous national titles and participation in international Strongman Champions League competitions.

The event was organized with the support of Dinko Zhelyazkov, republican and absolute bodybuilding champion, who also hosts a widely followed bodybuilding podcast.

The Airbus A220-300 itself represents one of Bulgaria Air’s most advanced aircraft, known for its efficiency and low environmental impact. Delivered directly from the manufacturer in Canada, the plane weighs 36,287 kilograms empty and stretches 38.7 meters in length. With fuel loaded, the aircraft’s weight on the apron reached nearly 40,000 kilograms on the day of the attempt. For safety, a technical staff member remained in the cockpit to monitor the process and intervene if necessary.