Bulgarian Strongmen Defy Limits, Pull Airbus A220-300 Over 25 Meters

Sports | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:09
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Strongmen Defy Limits, Pull Airbus A220-300 Over 25 Meters

On November 4, 2025, at exactly 1:00 p.m., Bulgaria witnessed a remarkable feat of strength: two Bulgarians successfully pulled the country’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A220-300, a 40-ton plane, over a distance of 25 meters each despite challenging weather conditions. The experiment marked the first time such a challenge was attempted in Bulgaria.

The participants, Hristo Muskov and Velizar Mitov, are prominent figures in the Bulgarian strongman and powerlifting scene. Muskov, a multiple national champion, has also claimed four world and four European titles in various powerlifting federations. Known as “Bulgaria’s Strongest Man” for several consecutive years, he remains undefeated and competes in the world’s strongest professional strongman league. Mitov is likewise a seasoned powerlifter and strongman competitor, boasting over a decade of experience along with numerous national titles and participation in international Strongman Champions League competitions.

The event was organized with the support of Dinko Zhelyazkov, republican and absolute bodybuilding champion, who also hosts a widely followed bodybuilding podcast.

The Airbus A220-300 itself represents one of Bulgaria Air’s most advanced aircraft, known for its efficiency and low environmental impact. Delivered directly from the manufacturer in Canada, the plane weighs 36,287 kilograms empty and stretches 38.7 meters in length. With fuel loaded, the aircraft’s weight on the apron reached nearly 40,000 kilograms on the day of the attempt. For safety, a technical staff member remained in the cockpit to monitor the process and intervene if necessary.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, aircraft, strong

Related Articles:

Paying in Levs or Euros in January 2026: Change in Either Currency Allowed During Bulgaria’s Euro Transition

From January 2026, Bulgarians will be able to make payments in both levs and euros across all shops

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

New Poll Shows Bulgarians Split on Flat vs. Progressive Tax System

A new sociological survey by the agency Myara reveals that Bulgarians remain divided over the future of taxation, with opinions almost evenly split between supporters of a flat and a progressive tax system

Business » Finance | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 13:01

Bulgarians Keep Buying Property in Northern Greece Despite Rising Prices

Bulgarians remain active buyers in Northern Greece, according to local real estate agents

Business » Properties | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21

Over 640,000 Bulgarians to Receive Food and Hygiene Aid from Red Cross

Over 640,000 Bulgarians are set to receive assistance through food and hygiene packages provided by the Social Assistance Agency as part of the Food and Basic Material Assistance Program

Society | October 13, 2025, Monday // 12:04

Bulgarians Rush to Deposit Savings Ahead of Euro Adoption

Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits

Business » Finance | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Greece Gives 250-Euro Bonus to Pensioners, Including Foreign Retirees

Greece is providing a financial boost to pensioners, including foreign retirees such as Bulgarians with low incomes

World » Southeast Europe | October 10, 2025, Friday // 16:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Ends 2025 Among World’s Top 50 Tennis Players

Grigor Dimitrov will close out 2025 among the world’s top 50 tennis players

Sports | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:51

Major Title Fights Set to Redefine the Sport at the End of the Year

The final months of the year are shaping up to deliver some of the most electrifying boxing title fights in recent memory.

Sports | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 16:32

Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov Makes His Long-Awaited Return to the Court in Paris

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria’s top tennis player, has slipped one position in the latest ATP world rankings

Sports | October 27, 2025, Monday // 08:38

Dimitrov Chooses Change Over Comfort

Grigor Dimitrov is not going quietly into the night.

Sports | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:08

No Neutral Athletes: Russia and Belarus Excluded from 2026 Winter Games

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has confirmed that athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to qualify for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Sports | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Svetoslav Vutsov Withdraws from Bulgarian Squad Amidst Tensions with Coaching Staff

Levski Sofia’s goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov has decided to take a temporary break from international duty after tensions with Bulgaria’s coaching staff surfaced during recent World Cup qualifiers.

Sports | October 20, 2025, Monday // 18:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria