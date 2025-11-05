Over 86% of Bulgarians Rely on Coffee for Happiness, Survey Finds

A recent European health survey has shed light on the habits Bulgarians rely on to boost their mood and manage stress. Conducted across 22 countries and including 1,000 respondents in Bulgaria, the study highlighted coffee, energy drinks, cigarettes, and alcohol as the most widespread unhealthy practices in the country.

According to Stefan Dinev, a representative of the pharmaceutical company behind the research, more than 86 percent of Bulgarians drink coffee to feel happier. Smoking remains prevalent as well, with almost half of Bulgarians admitting to lighting up to relieve stress, compared with 31 percent across Europe. Alcohol use ranks third, with 40 percent of Bulgarians drinking to relax or improve sleep, slightly above the European average of 34 percent.

Despite these habits, the survey reveals a positive view of personal well-being. Over 80 percent of Bulgarians consider their mental health to be good, and a similar proportion sees healthy eating as central to a long and balanced life. Yet, only 52 percent of respondents actually maintain a diet that aligns with these healthy principles, highlighting a gap between belief and practice.

This snapshot paints a complex picture of Bulgarian lifestyle choices, balancing widespread indulgence in stimulants and substances with a clear awareness of the importance of mental and physical health.