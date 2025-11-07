Bulgaria’s Banks Earn 1.43 Billion Euros in Just Nine Months

Business » FINANCE | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Banks Earn 1.43 Billion Euros in Just Nine Months Photo: Stella Ivanova

In the first nine months of 2025, commercial banks in Bulgaria reported a total profit of 2.8 billion leva (approximately 1.43 billion euros), which is 107 million leva (about 55 million euros) higher than in the same period of 2024.

Banks earned 5.09 billion leva (roughly 2.6 billion euros) in interest income from loans, while their interest expenses on deposits remained significantly lower at 920 million leva (around 470 million euros). This resulted in a net interest income of 4.17 billion leva (approximately 2.13 billion euros) by the end of September, nearly matching the previous year’s level.

At the same time, revenue from fees and commissions increased by almost 10% compared to 2024, totaling 1.304 billion leva (around 667 million euros) collected from both individual and corporate clients. Provisions for potential loan losses also rose, reaching 485 million leva (about 248 million euros), up 7.6% or 34 million leva (17 million euros) from the previous year.

Data from the Bulgarian National Bank show that households have loans totaling 54.4 billion leva (approximately 27.8 billion euros). Of these, loans overdue by 90 to 180 days amount to 230 million leva (around 118 million euros), while non-performing loans over 180 days total 793 million leva (roughly 405 million euros). While overdue and non-performing loans have increased by 18% and 10% respectively, overall household lending has grown by more than 22%, highlighting the broader expansion in credit.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: banks, Bulgaria, profit

Related Articles:

Lilyana Pavlova: The Euro Is Not a Cure-All, but a Strategic Opportunity for Bulgaria

The euro is not a solution to all economic challenges but a powerful instrument for growth and stability

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain and Mountain Snowfall

A cloudy and rainy end to the week awaits Bulgaria on Friday

Society » Environment | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Grants Users the Right to Cancel Mobile Contracts After Price Hikes

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has adopted legislative amendments granting consumers the right to cancel their contracts without penalty if a mobile operator unilaterally increases prices

Society | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:35

Police Uncover Sophisticated Scheme to Drain Fuel from Lukoil Pipeline in Southern Bulgaria

Police in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, have uncovered an organized criminal group responsible for siphoning large amounts of fuel from a Lukoil pipeline located south of the city.

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

It's Official: Brussels Freezes €214 Million Payment to Bulgaria Over Flawed Anti-Corruption Reform

The European Commission has formally decided to suspend part of Bulgaria’s second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to 214,544,232 euros

World » EU | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:57

European Commission Urges Bulgaria to Speed Up Expansion of Chiren Gas Storage

The European Commission has urged Bulgaria to move faster on expanding the capacity of the Chiren gas storage facility

Business » Energy | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Central Bank Deputy Chief: Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Will Anchor the Country in Europe’s Economic Core

Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Assoc. Prof. Petar Chobanov stated that Bulgaria’s forthcoming adoption of the euro will transform not only the country’s financial system but also its position within Europe

Business » Finance | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:27

Bulgarian Economist Warns Euro Adoption Could Sink Bulgaria Faster Than Greece

Bulgarian economist Viktor Papazov, a Harvard graduate and one of the founders of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, has delivered a stark warning about Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Why Bulgaria's 2026 Budget Is Being Branded a 'War on the Middle Class'

Bulgaria’s first budget in euros has sparked strong criticism from economists and opposition politicians, who describe it as the worst financial plan in more than twenty-five years

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:31

Bulgaria’s GDP Skyrockets 600% Over 20 Years, Outpacing EU Average

Over the past two decades, the economic growth in Bulgaria has been remarkable

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 08:10

Inside the Making of Bulgaria’s Euro Coins: From Minting to the First Starter Kits

For the first time, samples of Bulgaria’s new euro coins were presented on national television by the Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52

Not a Destination, But a Beginning': Europe's Elite Gather in Sofia as Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Era

High-level conference marks final stretch before Bulgaria becomes 21st eurozone member on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria