Bulgaria’s Banks Earn 1.43 Billion Euros in Just Nine Months

In the first nine months of 2025, commercial banks in Bulgaria reported a total profit of 2.8 billion leva (approximately 1.43 billion euros), which is 107 million leva (about 55 million euros) higher than in the same period of 2024.

Banks earned 5.09 billion leva (roughly 2.6 billion euros) in interest income from loans, while their interest expenses on deposits remained significantly lower at 920 million leva (around 470 million euros). This resulted in a net interest income of 4.17 billion leva (approximately 2.13 billion euros) by the end of September, nearly matching the previous year’s level.

At the same time, revenue from fees and commissions increased by almost 10% compared to 2024, totaling 1.304 billion leva (around 667 million euros) collected from both individual and corporate clients. Provisions for potential loan losses also rose, reaching 485 million leva (about 248 million euros), up 7.6% or 34 million leva (17 million euros) from the previous year.

Data from the Bulgarian National Bank show that households have loans totaling 54.4 billion leva (approximately 27.8 billion euros). Of these, loans overdue by 90 to 180 days amount to 230 million leva (around 118 million euros), while non-performing loans over 180 days total 793 million leva (roughly 405 million euros). While overdue and non-performing loans have increased by 18% and 10% respectively, overall household lending has grown by more than 22%, highlighting the broader expansion in credit.