Snow and Rain Hit Parts of Bulgaria on Wednesday - Check If Your Town Is Affected

On Wednesday, much of Bulgaria will see significant cloud cover, with light rain expected primarily in the Southeast and the mountainous areas. Winds will generally be light, coming from the east in Western and Central regions before subsiding, while in the East, they will blow from the north-northeast at weak to moderate strength. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady, ranging from 10° to 15° across the country, with Sofia reaching around 12°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) and forecaster Ralena Dimitrova.

Atmospheric pressure will start higher than the monthly average and, although it will drop slightly during the day, it will still remain above typical levels. In the mountains, skies will be mostly cloudy with localized rain, and above 2000 meters, snow is expected. Winds in these elevated areas will be weak to moderate from the north-northeast, shifting northwest at higher altitudes. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will peak near 8°, while at 2,000 meters, they will reach approximately 3°.

Along the Black Sea coast, heavy cloud cover will dominate with widespread light precipitation, particularly on the Southern coast. Moderate north-northeast winds will prevail, and maximum temperatures will range from 14° to 16°. Sea water temperatures will hover between 15° and 18°, with waves measuring 2–3 points.

In Sofia, sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. and sunset at 5:14 p.m., giving a day length of 10 hours and 8 minutes. The full moon will rise at 4:50 p.m. and set at 6:53 a.m.