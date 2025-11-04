Unemployment Benefits in Sofia Now Exceed Next Year’s Minimum Wage

Society | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:02
Bulgaria: Unemployment Benefits in Sofia Now Exceed Next Year’s Minimum Wage Photo: Stella Ivanova

In Sofia, unemployment benefits remain above the minimum wage, according to the latest figures from the National Social Security Institute. The average benefit in the capital stands at 1,145 leva (585.43 EUR), marking the highest level nationwide.

The lowest unemployment benefits are recorded in Kardzhali, where recipients without any livelihood receive 669 leva (342.05 EUR). Across Bulgaria, the national average for unemployment compensation is 827 leva (422.84 EUR).

Men in Sofia continue to receive the largest unemployment benefits. Recent data shows that their average compensation is 1,260 leva (644.23 EUR), exceeding the planned minimum wage of 1,213 leva (620.2 EUR) for next year. Women without a livelihood in Sofia receive slightly less, averaging 1,048 leva (535.83 EUR).

Other regions show significantly lower amounts. In Varna, unemployed men receive an average of just over 1,007 leva (514.87 EUR), while in no other area does the benefit surpass 1,000 leva (500 EUR).

Currently, just over 58,000 people across Bulgaria are registered as unemployed with the right to compensation. This represents roughly 40% of the 148,000 citizens without a livelihood who are officially registered at labor offices.

Tags: minimum wage, Bulgaria, unemployment, benefits

