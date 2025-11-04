Euro Transition Meets Chaos: Bulgaria Imposes Controversial State Software on Businesses

Bulgaria is once again facing a contentious push to impose state-approved software on businesses for retail sales reporting. The draft budget for 2026, published yesterday, reveals that the government plans to make it mandatory for all retail outlets to implement SUPTO software starting January 1, giving companies less than two months to comply. Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria," described the move as forcing “a gun to the head of the business” and expressed concerns that this controversial requirement could serve as a smokescreen for other problematic amendments in the budget.

This is not the first time Bulgaria has attempted to enforce such software. The issue has been evolving since 2018 under GERB-led governments, reaching a peak in 2020 when businesses protested over unclear provisions, costs, and other demands. Initially introduced as amendments to the VAT Act, the measure aimed to combat the shadow economy and apply to all companies accepting cash or card payments, but the rollout faced repeated delays. By 2020, the regulation had grown overwhelmingly complex, covering hundreds of thousands of businesses and expanding beyond sales data to include suppliers, contractors, pricing, discounts, and promotions.

At that time, warehouse and ERP software already managed sales and inventory, but the novelty of SUPTO was the mandatory licensing by the National Revenue Agency (NRA). Companies had no clarity on the requirements even days before the scheduled January 31, 2020 enforcement. Employers repeatedly warned that the regulation was chaotic, costly, posed risks to intellectual property, and carried the threat of fines. Due to widespread objections, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov postponed the measure for six months, and his successor Kiril Ananiev eventually abandoned it in September 2020.

Now, with the euro transition underway, businesses face a renewed challenge. Implementing SUPTO alongside ERP adaptations in such a short timeframe is practically impossible, particularly for foreign companies with complex systems. Mirchev emphasized that the state is effectively setting businesses up for failure and fines by demanding compliance without adequate preparation time or warning. The abrupt reintroduction of SUPTO, he argues, places significant pressure on companies already navigating major financial and operational changes.