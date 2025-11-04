Dick Cheney, Architect of Iraq War and Former US Vice President, Dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84 from complications related to pneumonia and underlying cardiac and vascular disease, his family announced, as reported by CNN. Cheney, often described as the most influential vice president in modern American history and a central figure in shaping US policy during the Iraq War, passed away surrounded by his wife Lynne of 61 years, and their daughters Liz and Mary.

In their statement, Cheney’s family paid tribute to him as “a great and good man” who inspired his children and grandchildren to love their country and live with courage, honor, kindness, and a passion for fly fishing. “We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country,” they said.

Born on January 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Richard Bruce Cheney built a political career that spanned several decades. He first entered national politics during the administration of President Gerald Ford, serving as deputy White House chief of staff under Donald Rumsfeld before succeeding him in 1975. Afterward, during Jimmy Carter’s presidency, Cheney turned to elected office and won Wyoming’s sole seat in the US House of Representatives in 1978. Over six terms, he became a respected Republican leader, eventually rising to the position of House minority whip.

In 1989, President George H. W. Bush appointed Cheney as defense secretary, describing him as a “trusted friend and adviser.” In that role, Cheney oversaw two major US military operations: the invasion of Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991, which expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait. After leaving the Pentagon, Cheney briefly considered a presidential run ahead of the 1996 election but ultimately decided against it.

During the Clinton administration, Cheney entered the private sector, becoming the CEO of Halliburton, an energy services company based in Dallas. He returned to public life in 2000 when he was selected as George W. Bush’s running mate. As vice president from 2001 to 2009, Cheney was a dominant force in the administration, deeply involved in defense and foreign policy, especially in the years following the September 11 attacks and during the Iraq conflict.

Cheney is survived by his wife Lynne, their daughters Liz and Mary, and seven grandchildren. His family’s statement remembered him as a “noble giant of a man” whose love for his family and service to his nation defined his long and influential life.