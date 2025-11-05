Two Massive Kangals Tear Man’s Leg in Bulgarian Village

November 4, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Two Massive Kangals Tear Man’s Leg in Bulgarian Village

A 91-year-old resident of the village of Plazishte, located in the Dzhebel region, was hospitalized after being attacked by two Kangal dogs, according to information from the Kardzhali Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, cited by BTA. The elderly man sustained a serious injury, with his right lower leg torn during the incident.

The attack took place within the village while the dogs’ owner was reportedly tending to his farm animals nearby. Following the incident, the owner of the two dogs was detained for up to 24 hours. Authorities have initiated pre-trial proceedings for failure to properly control and care for the animals under his supervision.

The dogs involved are of the Kangal breed, known as large and powerful shepherd dogs originating from Turkey. These animals are often used to guard livestock and are valued for their strength and loyalty. Female Kangals can weigh up to 70 kilograms, while males typically reach 80 kilograms, with some specimens growing even larger, up to 100 kilograms.

The breed’s name derives from the Turkish city of Kangal in Sivas Province, which was named after an ancient Turkish family that historically bred these dogs, once considered prestigious companions of the Ottoman sultans.

