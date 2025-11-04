Bulgaria: ID Card Fees Increase by 6 Euros from the New Year

Starting January 2026, the cost of obtaining a new Bulgarian ID card will rise. The standard fee for a document with a 10-year validity will increase to 30 leva (15 euros), while a card valid for four years will cost 21 leva (10 euros). At present, the prices are 18 and 13 leva (9 and 6,50 euros), respectively, and will remain unchanged until the end of this year.

Citizens are allowed to renew their ID cards even before their current ones expire. Applications can be submitted in person at the Bulgarian Identity Documents offices within the respective regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior. The procedure follows the standard administrative service process available in each region.

For greater convenience, the Ministry of Interior also offers an online option through its electronic administrative services portal at e-uslugi.mvr.bg. This platform allows individuals with a valid qualified electronic signature to apply for new ID cards or passports, as well as to request official certificates related to the issuance or replacement of identity documents.

Holders of expiring ID cards must apply for renewal within 30 days after the document’s validity period ends. Those who fail to submit their application within this deadline or neglect to replace an expired ID card face fines ranging from 50 to 250 leva (25 to 175 euros).

The upcoming fee adjustment and the digital application options aim to streamline the process while ensuring citizens stay compliant with national identification regulations.