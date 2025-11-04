Belgium Orders Military to Shoot Down Unidentified Drones Over Its Bases

The Belgian Armed Forces have been ordered to shoot down any unidentified drones flying over military bases, following several recent incidents of suspicious drone activity across the country. Chief of Defense Frédéric Vansina confirmed that the directive is now in place, emphasizing that unmanned aircraft will be destroyed if they pose a potential threat and if this can be done safely, without risking collateral damage.

Speaking during a ceremony in Zeebrugge marking the arrival of a new minehunter vessel, Vansina said Belgium’s drone defense program is being accelerated, with a comprehensive plan to be presented to the government soon. For now, he admitted that Belgium’s counter-drone resources, such as detection systems, jamming technology, and anti-drone rifles, remain limited. Despite these constraints, the army has been instructed to respond decisively to any unauthorized aerial incursions.

The decision follows a string of drone sightings over Belgian military installations in recent days. Several unmanned aerial vehicles were detected above a base in the southern region of the country, while others were later observed flying near the Kleine-Brogel Air Base in the east. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said the incidents appeared to have a reconnaissance purpose, suggesting the drones may have been used to locate F-16 fighter jets and gather intelligence on other strategically important assets.

Francken described the events as possible espionage operations but refrained from naming a culprit. However, he acknowledged that recent Russian drone and aircraft incursions over European airspace have raised alarms. Similar incidents have been reported in Poland, the Baltic states, Romania, and several Western European countries, including Denmark, Germany, and Norway, prompting calls to strengthen the continent’s air defense and anti-drone capabilities.

At the European level, efforts to create a “drone wall” along the eastern flank have been slowed by disagreements among member states. In response, NATO has been developing its own initiative, known as the Eastern Sentry project, which seeks to reinforce surveillance, communication, and response mechanisms across allied borders.

Some alliance members have urged a tougher stance against unauthorized aerial activity, including the downing of drones and aircraft when necessary. Poland remains the only country so far to have shot down several Russian drones during an airspace incursion in early September, a move that underscored growing concerns across Europe about the threat posed by unidentified unmanned systems.