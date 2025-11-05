Bulgaria and North Macedonia to Build Cross-Border Railway Tunnel Linking Corridor VIII

Bulgaria and North Macedonia will formally sign an agreement for the construction of a cross-border railway tunnel linking the two neighboring countries. The document will outline the preparation, construction, and operation of the new infrastructure, seen as a major step toward completing the long-discussed railway connection along Corridor VIII.

The agreement will be signed by Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, and North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski. The ceremony is scheduled for November 6, 2025, at the Gyueshevo railway station, near the Bulgarian–North Macedonian border.

The signing event will bring together high-level participants, including representatives of the European Commission, the diplomatic missions of EU and NATO member states in Bulgaria, as well as officials from the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the World Bank. Their attendance underscores the project’s importance for regional cooperation and European integration.

The tunnel will form a central part of the Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean transport corridor, as well as the strategic Corridor VIII, connecting the Black Sea with the Adriatic. Once completed, the project will close the last remaining gap in the railway link between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, improving mobility, trade, and logistics across the region.

According to the current design, the tunnel will extend for approximately 2.4 kilometers, with around half of its length situated on Bulgarian territory. The project is expected to stimulate economic growth in the border region, enhance transport efficiency, and further align the two countries’ infrastructure with EU and NATO standards.

Officials have described the future tunnel as a symbol of growing cooperation and connectivity in Southeast Europe, reflecting both nations’ shared commitment to stronger regional ties and a more integrated transport network.