IMF’s Georgieva: From January 1, Bulgaria Joins Eurozone Decision Table with Full Rights

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:22
Bulgaria: IMF’s Georgieva: From January 1, Bulgaria Joins Eurozone Decision Table with Full Rights IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva @BGNES

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that from January 1 Bulgaria will have full participation in eurozone decision-making, emphasizing that the country’s success will depend on maintaining discipline and sound policies. Speaking at the “Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone” conference in Sofia, she underlined that Bulgaria’s macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline must remain strong to ensure a smooth transition and lasting benefits from adopting the euro.

What matters most for Bulgaria is discipline,” Georgieva said. “Macroeconomic indicators must stay in excellent condition. Good monetary policy is essential for convergence with the eurozone. The euro comes with responsibility - Bulgaria will have a voice in eurozone decisions, and that must be exercised through responsible policies that protect economic stability and support private sector productivity.

Georgieva described the upcoming accession as a moment of national pride. “All Bulgarians will celebrate together on January 1. We have gathered for a joyful occasion: the adoption of the euro,” she noted, recalling that the IMF had a key role in establishing Bulgaria’s Currency Board in the 1990s. “As the IMF head and as a Bulgarian, I see this as a hard-won achievement.

She also highlighted that Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev will soon have a vote in the European Central Bank on key issues such as financial stability, policy direction, and the digital euro. “Bulgaria will sit at the decision-making table of the eurozone and will have the full right to participate in shaping its future,Georgieva stressed.

Drawing parallels with Croatia, which adopted the euro in 2023, Georgieva said Bulgaria is even better prepared thanks to its long-standing Currency Board, consistent financial measures, and public awareness about the transition. She warned, however, that some nostalgia toward the lev had been politicized and urged that it should not undermine the process.

Bulgaria will gain even more from joining the eurozone than it has from EU integration,” she said. “The euro will bring benefits, but it does not automatically guarantee higher living standards. Progress depends on combining the euro with strong, responsible policies. Bulgarians want to see convergence accelerate, and this is achievable if the country continues to aim for higher growth, greater productivity, and incomes that match the EU average within the next decade.

Georgieva identified several challenges, including the outflow of skilled workers and population decline, which she said must be addressed through stable governance and private sector support. She concluded by outlining three key priorities for Bulgaria: maintaining fiscal discipline, tightening macroeconomic policy to reduce risks and prevent overheating, and speeding up structural and governance reforms to boost productivity and real income levels.

Further readings:

Christine Lagarde: The Euro Will Bring Bulgaria Prosperity and Security

 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgieva, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Economist Warns Euro Adoption Could Sink Bulgaria Faster Than Greece

Bulgarian economist Viktor Papazov, a Harvard graduate and one of the founders of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, has delivered a stark warning about Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 86% of Bulgarians Rely on Coffee for Happiness, Survey Finds

A recent European health survey has shed light on the habits Bulgarians rely on to boost their mood and manage stress

Society | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Banks Earn 1.43 Billion Euros in Just Nine Months

In the first nine months of 2025, commercial banks in Bulgaria reported a total profit of 2.8 billion leva (approximately 1.43 billion euros)

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s GDP Skyrockets 600% Over 20 Years, Outpacing EU Average

Over the past two decades, the economic growth in Bulgaria has been remarkable

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Unemployment Benefits in Sofia Now Exceed Next Year’s Minimum Wage

In Sofia, unemployment benefits remain above the minimum wage

Society | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:02

Inside the Making of Bulgaria’s Euro Coins: From Minting to the First Starter Kits

For the first time, samples of Bulgaria’s new euro coins were presented on national television by the Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

New Rheinmetall Ammunition Plant Breaks Ground in Lithuania, Second Project Under Discussion

Germany’s defence company Rheinmetall, together with Lithuanian partners, has begun construction of a major ammunition plant in northern Lithuania

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:30

Belgium Orders Military to Shoot Down Unidentified Drones Over Its Bases

The Belgian Armed Forces have been ordered to shoot down any unidentified drones flying over military bases, following several recent incidents of suspicious drone activity across the country

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 12:06

Christine Lagarde: The Euro Will Bring Bulgaria Prosperity and Security

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone would bring both prosperity and security to the country

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:11

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Working People At Risk of Poverty

According to the latest Eurostat data, 8.2% of people aged 18 and over who were employed or self-employed in the European Union in 2024 were at risk of poverty

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:41

Croatia’s Euro Experience Shows Stability and Economic Benefits, Says Deputy Central Bank Governor

The adoption of the euro has brought both stability and increased opportunities for the economy, Michael Faulend

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

European Commission Confident in Fuel Stability After U.S. Targets Rosneft and Lukoil

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis has said there are no signs of any problems with oil product supplies across the European Union,

World » EU | November 3, 2025, Monday // 08:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria