Bulgaria’s Big Leap: PM Zhelyazkov Says the Country Is Set for the Euro

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov declared that public support for Bulgaria’s eurozone accession is now steadily growing, with recent data showing that trust has overtaken skepticism by seven percentage points. Speaking at the high-level conference “Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone,” Zhelyazkov said that joining the common currency represents far more than a financial adjustment - it is a strategic decision anchoring Bulgaria at the heart of a united and resilient Europe.

According to the Prime Minister, adopting the euro signifies full participation in the European economic framework, fostering stronger investor confidence, reducing business costs, and offering greater financial stability and protection from external shocks. He added that the move will stimulate economic growth and competitiveness, describing eurozone membership as both a symbol of progress and a recognition of Bulgaria’s consistent reforms.

“The euro is not just a currency. It is a strategic choice that affirms Bulgaria’s European path,” Zhelyazkov said. He noted that the decision marks the culmination of decades of effort by generations of politicians, experts, and citizens. “Our entry into the eurozone is a vote of confidence from our European partners in the strength of our economy and institutions,” he emphasized.

Zhelyazkov underlined that the success of the transition depends not only on institutional readiness but also on public trust. He acknowledged that skepticism has been fueled by anti-European political forces spreading false narratives and fear, but said the majority of Bulgarians continue to support the European path. “Even the strongest skeptics will soon realize that their fears are exaggerated and unfounded,” he remarked.

He recalled that when the communication campaign began, euro skeptics held the majority, yet trust has since grown consistently. “Bulgarians choose Europe with their hearts. The alternatives have many political faces, but their influence does not increase - it merely shifts,” he said.

Zhelyazkov pointed out that Bulgaria’s path toward the eurozone began with its EU accession in 2007 and gained momentum after 2018, when major reforms were undertaken. “The reforms were not easy, but they were essential. Bulgaria is now a better place to live and do business because of them,” he said.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Bulgaria is ready in all respects, including the legislative framework and logistical coordination, as well as the adaptation of payment systems and consumer protection mechanisms. “Our goal is not just to join, but to belong, to be part of the eurozone family. Bulgaria is prepared for its future,” Zhelyazkov concluded.

The “Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone” conference, organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank, took place at the Boyana Residence as part of the national campaign for euro introduction on January 1, 2026. The event featured high-profile participants including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Eurogroup head and Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, and European Stability Mechanism Managing Director Pierre Gramegna, alongside Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev. The forum was moderated by former European Investment Bank Vice President Lilyana Pavlova.

