Bulgaria’s Big Leap: PM Zhelyazkov Says the Country Is Set for the Euro

Politics | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Big Leap: PM Zhelyazkov Says the Country Is Set for the Euro European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov@BGNES

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov declared that public support for Bulgaria’s eurozone accession is now steadily growing, with recent data showing that trust has overtaken skepticism by seven percentage points. Speaking at the high-level conference “Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone,” Zhelyazkov said that joining the common currency represents far more than a financial adjustment - it is a strategic decision anchoring Bulgaria at the heart of a united and resilient Europe.

According to the Prime Minister, adopting the euro signifies full participation in the European economic framework, fostering stronger investor confidence, reducing business costs, and offering greater financial stability and protection from external shocks. He added that the move will stimulate economic growth and competitiveness, describing eurozone membership as both a symbol of progress and a recognition of Bulgaria’s consistent reforms.

The euro is not just a currency. It is a strategic choice that affirms Bulgaria’s European path,Zhelyazkov said. He noted that the decision marks the culmination of decades of effort by generations of politicians, experts, and citizens. “Our entry into the eurozone is a vote of confidence from our European partners in the strength of our economy and institutions,” he emphasized.

Zhelyazkov underlined that the success of the transition depends not only on institutional readiness but also on public trust. He acknowledged that skepticism has been fueled by anti-European political forces spreading false narratives and fear, but said the majority of Bulgarians continue to support the European path. “Even the strongest skeptics will soon realize that their fears are exaggerated and unfounded,” he remarked.

He recalled that when the communication campaign began, euro skeptics held the majority, yet trust has since grown consistently. “Bulgarians choose Europe with their hearts. The alternatives have many political faces, but their influence does not increase - it merely shifts,” he said.

Zhelyazkov pointed out that Bulgaria’s path toward the eurozone began with its EU accession in 2007 and gained momentum after 2018, when major reforms were undertaken. “The reforms were not easy, but they were essential. Bulgaria is now a better place to live and do business because of them,” he said.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Bulgaria is ready in all respects, including the legislative framework and logistical coordination, as well as the adaptation of payment systems and consumer protection mechanisms. “Our goal is not just to join, but to belong, to be part of the eurozone family. Bulgaria is prepared for its future,Zhelyazkov concluded.

The “Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone” conference, organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank, took place at the Boyana Residence as part of the national campaign for euro introduction on January 1, 2026. The event featured high-profile participants including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Eurogroup head and Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, and European Stability Mechanism Managing Director Pierre Gramegna, alongside Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev. The forum was moderated by former European Investment Bank Vice President Lilyana Pavlova.

Further reading: Christine Lagarde: The Euro Will Bring Bulgaria Prosperity and Security

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Economist Warns Euro Adoption Could Sink Bulgaria Faster Than Greece

Bulgarian economist Viktor Papazov, a Harvard graduate and one of the founders of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, has delivered a stark warning about Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 86% of Bulgarians Rely on Coffee for Happiness, Survey Finds

A recent European health survey has shed light on the habits Bulgarians rely on to boost their mood and manage stress

Society | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Banks Earn 1.43 Billion Euros in Just Nine Months

In the first nine months of 2025, commercial banks in Bulgaria reported a total profit of 2.8 billion leva (approximately 1.43 billion euros)

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s GDP Skyrockets 600% Over 20 Years, Outpacing EU Average

Over the past two decades, the economic growth in Bulgaria has been remarkable

Business » Finance | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Unemployment Benefits in Sofia Now Exceed Next Year’s Minimum Wage

In Sofia, unemployment benefits remain above the minimum wage

Society | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:02

Inside the Making of Bulgaria’s Euro Coins: From Minting to the First Starter Kits

For the first time, samples of Bulgaria’s new euro coins were presented on national television by the Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank, Stefan Tsvetkov

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Sparks Alarm: Opposition Warns of Economic Shock

Bulgaria is facing intense debate over its draft budget for 2026, with opposition figures describing it as a severe economic shock

Politics | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 15:22

Bulgaria to Join Multinational Purchase of French CAESAR Howitzers

Bulgaria will join a multinational purchase of French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers together with Croatia, Estonia, Portugal and Slovenia

Politics » Defense | November 3, 2025, Monday // 15:17

'We Want Our Leva': Anti-Euro Demonstration Held in Front of the Bulgarian National Bank

A protest against Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro took place in front of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) in Sofia, coinciding with the expected visit of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde

Politics | November 3, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Bulgaria’s High-Profile Corruption Case: Varna Mayor Kotsev Remains in Custody as Prosecutors Finalize Indictment

The investigation against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev has officially concluded, marking a new stage in one of Bulgaria’s most closely watched corruption cases

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 16:03

Bulgaria Targets OECD Membership by End of 2026

Bulgaria aims to complete its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2026

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Sets 3% Deficit as “Red Line” for 2026 Budget, Warns of Possible Overshoot

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has set a “red line” of a 3% deficit for Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, though he acknowledged there is a possibility it could be exceeded

Politics | October 31, 2025, Friday // 11:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria