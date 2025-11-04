'He Tried to Kill Someone': Sofia Neighborhood in Shock After Knife Attack (VIDEO)

Crime | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02
Bulgaria: 'He Tried to Kill Someone': Sofia Neighborhood in Shock After Knife Attack (VIDEO)

A man armed with a knife caused panic in a restaurant in Sofia’s Sveta Troitsa neighborhood after attacking and threatening customers on Monday. Footage from a security camera, later circulated on social media, shows the man overturning benches, throwing plates and trash bins, and smashing windows while diners tried to escape. Several people attempted to restrain him but were unable to do so until police arrived at the scene.

According to residents of the area, this is not the first time the man has displayed such violent behavior. Locals say he has been known for years to act aggressively in public places, has repeatedly been admitted for psychiatric treatment, and then released again. “Before he even reached the restaurant, he tried to kill an innocent person waiting for the tram. After that, he began breaking cars. He is very dangerous and should not be allowed to walk freely on the streets,” one eyewitness told reporters.

The owner of the restaurant described the terrifying moments inside the establishment. “He was smashing everything and threatening people. My children were inside and had nowhere to hide. But the police warned me that I cannot touch him because he is protected by law as a person with mental health issues. If something happens to him, I am the one responsible. Apparently, I’ll have to arm my staff,” he said.

Residents of the neighborhood are now demanding accountability from the institutions responsible for the man’s care, questioning what supervision he receives and how much state funding is allocated for his treatment. Many expressed frustration that despite repeated violent episodes, he continues to be released, putting others at risk.

