Peru Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Mexico

Peru has officially severed diplomatic relations with Mexico following the decision of Mexican authorities to grant asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez. The ex-premier, who is facing charges for her alleged involvement in the failed coup attempt led by former President Pedro Castillo in 2022, is reportedly staying at the residence of the Mexican Embassy in Lima.

Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela announced the move during a press briefing, describing Mexico’s action as both “surprising and deeply regrettable.” He stated that Chávez, “the alleged co-author of the coup d’état attempt by former President Pedro Castillo,” had been granted refuge by Mexico, prompting Lima’s decision to break ties.

Calling the move an “unfriendly act,” De Zela criticized what he described as repeated interference by Mexican officials in Peru’s internal affairs. “Given the ongoing involvement of current and former Mexican leaders in matters that concern only the Peruvian state, our government has decided to cut diplomatic relations with Mexico as of today,” he said.

The crisis has its roots in December 2022, when then-President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. The attempt failed, and he was arrested soon after. Chávez, who was serving as prime minister at the time, was accused of helping plan the move, though she has consistently denied any foreknowledge or participation in Castillo’s decision.

In earlier testimony, her driver claimed that Chávez had asked him to drive her to the Mexican Embassy during the attempted power grab but later changed course and returned to her office. Chávez, for her part, has rejected those claims.

Relations between Peru and Mexico have been strained since Castillo’s removal. Mexico granted asylum to members of Castillo’s family shortly after his ousting, prompting Peru to declare Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy persona non grata and expel him from Lima within 72 hours. Then-President Dina Boluarte later recalled Peru’s own ambassador from Mexico City, accusing Mexican leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador of repeatedly interfering by expressing public support for Castillo.

Castillo, who had been on his way to the Mexican Embassy with his family when arrested, has since been charged with rebellion and abuse of authority. He remains in preventive detention pending trial. Chávez, charged alongside him, was released on bail earlier this year after being accused of helping coordinate the failed coup.

Both went on trial in March. Prosecutors have requested a 25-year prison term for Chávez and a 34-year sentence for Castillo if convicted.