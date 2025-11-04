Sudan’s Nightmare Deepens: Mass Killings and Rapes Reported after RSF Captures El-Fasher

Sudan’s devastating civil war has entered a new phase after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized el-Fasher, the Sudanese army’s last major foothold in the western Darfur region. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed grave concern over reports of atrocities committed during the city’s fall, warning that such actions could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement released on Monday, the ICC prosecutor’s office said it was “profoundly alarmed” by accounts of mass killings, sexual violence, and other crimes allegedly carried out by RSF fighters. The office confirmed it is taking urgent measures to secure and collect evidence from el-Fasher for potential future prosecutions.

According to the ICC, the violence in el-Fasher is part of a wider pattern that has engulfed Darfur since the conflict erupted in April 2023. “Such acts, if verified, may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute,” the court said, referring to its founding treaty.

The humanitarian toll has been staggering. The United Nations estimates that more than 65,000 residents have fled the city, including around 5,000 who sought refuge in nearby Tawila. Yet tens of thousands remain trapped, and many others are missing after fleeing in chaos. Before the final assault, el-Fasher had a population of roughly 260,000 people.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that the violence in Darfur is “history repeating itself.” Speaking to Reuters, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric described the situation as catastrophic. “It becomes worse every time a place is taken over by the other party,” she said, emphasizing that thousands of civilians are now stranded without food, water, or medical aid.

The UN human rights office reported last week that hundreds of civilians and unarmed fighters may have been killed during the city’s capture. The events echo the horrors of the early 2000s, when government-backed militias known as the Janjaweed carried out ethnic massacres in Darfur - atrocities that later gave rise to the RSF. Those years of ethnic cleansing left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, with the violence widely recognized as genocide.

The current conflict, reignited in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands and forced nearly 12 million people to flee their homes, creating one of the world’s worst displacement and hunger crises. The RSF and Sudanese army continue to battle for control, each backed by external powers. The United Arab Emirates has repeatedly been accused of supplying support to the RSF, a charge it denies, while Egypt is seen as a key supporter of the army.

Addressing these foreign involvements, Spoljaric urged states with influence over the warring sides to act responsibly. “Those states have an obligation to restrain their partners and ensure the protection of civilians,” she said.

