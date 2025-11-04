Bulgaria Braces for Cold Front: Rain, Snow, and Wind Expected Across the Country

A cold front is moving across Bulgaria over the next 24 hours, bringing a dramatic change in the weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Overnight, cloud cover will be extensive across the country, with rain likely in some areas, particularly in the southwest. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-southwest, shifting in the Danube Plain to the west-northwest. Temperatures will drop to between 8° and 13°, with Sofia seeing a low of around 8°.

On Tuesday, clouds will dominate the skies, with rain persisting in many regions before tapering off from west to east. In the Danube Plain and Upper Thracian Lowland, winds will strengthen from the northwest at times. Daytime highs are expected to range from 10° to 15°, with Sofia reaching around 10°. Atmospheric pressure will rise, exceeding the monthly average.

In the mountains, skies will remain overcast with rain, turning to snow above 2400 meters. Winds will start from the south-southwest and shift after noon in the Balkan Mountains to the north-northwest. Temperatures will peak at about 8° at 1200 meters and 3° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, thick clouds and rain are forecast for the afternoon. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, with temperatures between 16° and 17°. The sea temperature will be 14°-18°, with waves of 1-2 points.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:04 a.m. and sets at 5:15 p.m., giving a day length of 10 hours and 11 minutes. The moon, one day before full, rises at 4:19 p.m. and sets at 5:30 p.m.

