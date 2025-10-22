Bulgaria to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools Starting January

Society » EDUCATION | November 3, 2025, Monday // 16:18
Bulgaria to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools Starting January

The use of mobile phones in Bulgarian schools is set to be prohibited starting in January, following the anticipated adoption of the second reading of amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act. Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev discussed the upcoming ban during a visit to the village of Tarnava in Byala Slatina Municipality, where he attended the opening of a new gymnasium at "Hristo Botev" Primary School and met with local teachers.

Valchev noted that even before the law officially comes into effect, around 800 schools have already implemented restrictions on mobile phone use through decisions made by their management. The ban will apply not only during lessons but also during breaks and all other school activities, aiming to reduce the negative impact of screen time on children’s health, education, and personal development.

Highlighting the wider issue, Valchev emphasized that excessive use of mobile devices at home contributes to missed opportunities for learning, sports, and skill development. He pointed out that non-educational screen time carries tangible costs and is proven to be harmful for minors.

In addition to the school phone ban, the minister revealed plans to initiate discussions on restricting social media use for children under the age of 15, citing sufficient evidence of potential negative effects on young users. The move reflects a broader effort to promote healthier and more balanced routines for students both in school and at home.

