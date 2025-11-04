Latest EU Report Urges North Macedonia to Recognize Bulgarians in Constitution and Honor Treaties

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 3, 2025, Monday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Latest EU Report Urges North Macedonia to Recognize Bulgarians in Constitution and Honor Treaties

The European Commission’s latest enlargement report calls on North Macedonia to move forward with the long-delayed constitutional amendments that would recognize Bulgarians and other non-majority communities as part of the constitution. The commitment to do so was made by Skopje as part of its EU accession process, but the required changes have not yet been adopted.

In its annual assessment of candidate countries, the Commission emphasizes that North Macedonia must fully implement all bilateral agreements, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria. These accords, it says, should be carried out in good faith by all parties involved.

The report highlights that North Macedonian authorities have continued work on reform roadmaps in key areas such as the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, alongside an action plan for minority protection. However, the document underlines that more decisive efforts are needed to strengthen the independence and integrity of the judiciary and to intensify the fight against corruption. The Commission categorizes the country’s progress in the field of justice as limited.

At the same time, Brussels notes that North Macedonia has fully aligned its foreign and security policies with the European Union. The country has also joined the Convention on Common Transit, facilitating faster cross-border movement of goods - a step regarded as a positive development in its integration process.

The report additionally welcomes the activation of the Council for Cooperation between the Government and Civil Society, describing it as a constructive move toward greater civic participation. Nonetheless, the Commission finds that progress has been weaker in the areas of media pluralism, freedom of expression, and overall democratic resilience.

Finally, the European Commission confirms that North Macedonia will receive additional financial support under the Western Balkans Growth Plan, citing “significant progress in reforms” as justification for the allocation of new funds.

