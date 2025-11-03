Consumer Basket in Bulgaria Rises to €50 Amid Minor Food Price Shifts

The price of Bulgaria’s consumer basket has risen by 1 lev (0,50 cents), reaching 98 leva (50 euros) compared to 97 leva (49.50 euros) last week, according to Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

The most notable changes are seen in vegetables, particularly those already out of season. Prices have fallen for green peppers by 11 stotinki, potatoes by 6 stotinki, onions by 2 stotinki, lemons by 3 stotinki, cabbage by 6 stotinki, and apples by 10 stotinki. Meanwhile, increases are observed for tomatoes (+24 stotinki), cucumbers (+30 stotinki), carrots (+4 stotinki), red peppers (+2 stotinki), zucchini (+18 stotinki), bananas (+4 stotinki), and grapes (+6 stotinki). Watermelons remain at the same price, though supply is dwindling and they will likely disappear from the market next week.

Among staple foods, pork and chicken have risen by 18 stotinki each, flour by 2 stotinki, and oil by 1 stotinka. Eggs and beans have held steady. Meanwhile, prices have decreased slightly for yellow cheese (-1 stotinka), cheese (-2 stotinki), butter (-1 stotinka), rice (-4 stotinki), yogurt (-4 stotinki), sugar (-2 stotinki), and fresh milk (-4 stotinki).

Ivanov emphasized that, overall, trends in basic food products are minor, with no significant shifts at present, and that supply remains well balanced, ensuring good availability of essential goods.