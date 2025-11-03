Consumer Basket in Bulgaria Rises to €50 Amid Minor Food Price Shifts

Society | November 3, 2025, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Consumer Basket in Bulgaria Rises to €50 Amid Minor Food Price Shifts @Pixabay

The price of Bulgaria’s consumer basket has risen by 1 lev (0,50 cents), reaching 98 leva (50 euros) compared to 97 leva (49.50 euros) last week, according to Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

The most notable changes are seen in vegetables, particularly those already out of season. Prices have fallen for green peppers by 11 stotinki, potatoes by 6 stotinki, onions by 2 stotinki, lemons by 3 stotinki, cabbage by 6 stotinki, and apples by 10 stotinki. Meanwhile, increases are observed for tomatoes (+24 stotinki), cucumbers (+30 stotinki), carrots (+4 stotinki), red peppers (+2 stotinki), zucchini (+18 stotinki), bananas (+4 stotinki), and grapes (+6 stotinki). Watermelons remain at the same price, though supply is dwindling and they will likely disappear from the market next week.

Among staple foods, pork and chicken have risen by 18 stotinki each, flour by 2 stotinki, and oil by 1 stotinka. Eggs and beans have held steady. Meanwhile, prices have decreased slightly for yellow cheese (-1 stotinka), cheese (-2 stotinki), butter (-1 stotinka), rice (-4 stotinki), yogurt (-4 stotinki), sugar (-2 stotinki), and fresh milk (-4 stotinki).

Ivanov emphasized that, overall, trends in basic food products are minor, with no significant shifts at present, and that supply remains well balanced, ensuring good availability of essential goods.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: consumer basket, Bulgaria, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Working People At Risk of Poverty

According to the latest Eurostat data, 8.2% of people aged 18 and over who were employed or self-employed in the European Union in 2024 were at risk of poverty

World » EU | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Economists Warn: Eurozone Membership Doesn’t Shield Against Fiscal Mismanagement

Economist Prof. Garabed Minasyan criticized the Bulgarian government on BNT, pointing out that it has failed to comply with legal deadlines for budget submissions

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Central Bank Deputy Chief: The Ruling Coalition Should Avoid Tax Hikes to Protect Bulgaria’s Economy

Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Petar Chobanov has urged the ruling coalition not to raise taxes

Business » Finance | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Braces for Cold Front: Rain, Snow, and Wind Expected Across the Country

A cold front is moving across Bulgaria over the next 24 hours, bringing a dramatic change in the weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 3, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Average Speed Control Fails to Reduce Road Deaths in Bulgaria: 15% Increase in Fatalities

The Institute for Road Safety (IPB) reports a notable rise in fatalities on Bulgarian roads following the introduction of average speed control measures

Society | November 3, 2025, Monday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools Starting January

The use of mobile phones in Bulgarian schools is set to be prohibited starting in January

Society » Education | November 3, 2025, Monday // 16:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Braces for Cold Front: Rain, Snow, and Wind Expected Across the Country

A cold front is moving across Bulgaria over the next 24 hours, bringing a dramatic change in the weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | November 3, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Average Speed Control Fails to Reduce Road Deaths in Bulgaria: 15% Increase in Fatalities

The Institute for Road Safety (IPB) reports a notable rise in fatalities on Bulgarian roads following the introduction of average speed control measures

Society | November 3, 2025, Monday // 16:59

Bulgaria to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools Starting January

The use of mobile phones in Bulgarian schools is set to be prohibited starting in January

Society » Education | November 3, 2025, Monday // 16:18

Plovdiv Jazz Fest Returns with Grammy Winners and International Stars

The eleventh edition of Plovdiv Jazz Fest is set to take place from November 7 to 9, 2025

Society » Culture | November 3, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Missing Woman Prompts Search in Northern Vitosha Mountain

Mountain rescuers are currently searching for a missing woman in the northern part of Vitosha, the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service reported

Society » Incidents | November 3, 2025, Monday // 12:10

Capital Residents Urged to Prepare as Sofia Heating Starts

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia” will officially start the heating season in the capital on November 4, 2025

Society | November 3, 2025, Monday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria