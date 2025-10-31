Iran-Russia Deal to Boost Nuclear Power, Pezeshkian Stresses No Weapons Development

Iran has announced plans to build eight new nuclear power plants with Russian support as part of a major expansion of its clean energy sector, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that the program remains entirely peaceful, reiterating that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami reported that a new agreement with Russia will see the construction of four plants in Bushehr and four additional sites along Iran’s northern and southern coastlines, with precise locations to be disclosed later. The new facilities are expected to increase Iran’s nuclear electricity output to 20,000 megawatts, ensuring a stable and environmentally friendly energy supply. Construction has already begun on a plant in Golestan province, and efforts are underway to complete a facility in Khuzestan, originally started before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the broader goals of the program, noting that nuclear energy serves vital civilian purposes while the development of weapons represents only a negligible fraction of the field. He also criticized Western powers for attempting to limit Iran’s technological independence, linking the assassinations of Iranian scientists to fears over the country’s scientific progress.

Tensions in the region remain high. In June 2025, Israel carried out airstrikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, which triggered a 12-day conflict targeting nuclear and military infrastructure. The United States also launched strikes on Iranian enrichment facilities.

US President Donald Trump warned recently that he could authorize additional attacks should Iran restart its nuclear program. He stressed the importance of nuclear testing, citing recent trials by Russia and North Korea, and claimed that the United States maintains the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, capable of global destruction multiple times over. Trump added that he has discussed arms control with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that while Russia and China hold substantial arsenals, the US remains unmatched in nuclear capabilities.