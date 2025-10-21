Missing Woman Prompts Search in Northern Vitosha Mountain

Mountain rescuers are currently searching for a missing woman in the northern part of Vitosha, the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service reported. Authorities indicate that information regarding her whereabouts is inconsistent, making the operation more challenging.

Preliminary reports suggest that the woman is elderly, approximately 85 years old. The Mountain Rescue Service emphasized that current mountain conditions are typical for the season, with snowy coverage in higher areas and generally safe for hiking under usual precautions.

Weather conditions in the mountains are currently calm and cloudy. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts mostly sunny skies during the day, with clouds increasing from the west in the afternoon. Rain is expected later in the night over the massifs of Western Bulgaria, accompanied by moderate southwest winds.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 15°C at 1,200 meters and drop to about 10°C at 2,000 meters, providing rescuers and potential hikers with a clear sense of conditions during the search.