Capital Residents Urged to Prepare as Sofia Heating Starts

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia” will officially start the heating season in the capital on November 4, 2025, launching a phased general connection of buildings to the network. The decision comes as forecasts predict a notable drop in temperatures over the next week to ten days.

Subscribers who prefer to delay the start of heating must submit a formal request at the company’s customer service center. This request needs to include a protocol from the General Assembly of the condominium confirming the decision.

The company reminds all customers that internal heating systems must be fully repaired and refilled if previously drained. Heating will not be supplied to buildings with incomplete or unfilled internal installations. Residents are also advised to fully open radiator valves to ensure efficient circulation and to minimize the need for additional bleeding of heating units.

Customers should check the electronic share allocation devices on radiators. If a display shows no readings, they are instructed to contact their assigned heat accountant.

Further details about the start of the heating season can be obtained by calling +359 700 11 111 or through the company’s digital communication channels.