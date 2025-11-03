Average Speed Control Fails to Reduce Road Deaths in Bulgaria: 15% Increase in Fatalities

The Institute for Road Safety (IPB) reports a notable rise in fatalities on Bulgarian roads following the introduction of average speed control measures. According to the institute, the number of deaths in traffic accidents increased by 15.2% in the period since the rules came into effect, marking the highest jump in such incidents since 2021. These regulations have been in place for less than two months.

The government had aimed to cut fatalities by 20%, but experts note that the policy has so far failed to deliver this outcome. The institute emphasizes that the primary effect of the measure appears to be an increase in budget revenues rather than a reduction in road deaths.

Electronic tickets tied to average speed enforcement are still not being issued due to significant organizational challenges faced by the Ministry of Interior in processing the data, the IPB adds.

Despite this, fines under the Road Traffic Act have accumulated significantly this year. Over 200 million leva in penalties have been imposed, with more than one million speeding violations recorded. The IPB points out that while these measures generate revenue, they come at a high human cost, with 370 Bulgarian citizens having died in traffic incidents so far in 2025.